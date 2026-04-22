General Motors (GM) has placed its next-generation electric trucks on an indefinite pause.

This is as reported by Automotive News, which cites privileged industry information that came into its possession.

Time was, not so long ago, that the road map for the U.S. auto giant included planned overhauls for the GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV SUV, Chevrolet Silverado EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ, timed roughly for 2028. That road map has now changed, the overhauls having been put on ice until further notice. Parts suppliers were the first to be notified of the shift before the news began to circulate publicly.

It's expected that GM will continue production and sales of its current electric trucks but without the scheduled 2028 updates and improvements.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss | Photo: Chevrolet

Lower-cost versions also sidelined

At the same time, Auto123 has learned that GM’s plans to develop and offer more affordable versions of its electric trucks have also been discarded for the time being.

Plug-in hybrid Silverado and Sierra models likely in the works

The news isn’t entirely bad for those wanting more electrified trucks from General Motors. The automaker is reportedly pivoting toward the development of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants for the next generation of the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado. Also being looked at is development of range-extender technology, similar to the paths currently being taken by competitors Stellantis and Ford. About that, no further details are available at this time. Stay tuned.