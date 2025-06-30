Are GM Pickup Trucks Too Easy to Steal?

A lawsuit filed in Texas alleges that General Motors' full-size pickup trucks and SUVs are too easy to steal.

Vehicle theft: a persistent scourge

Even as carmakers have been adding numerous security features to their models over the years, organized theft rings have also continuously perfected their craft, meaning thefts remain a reality. Manufacturers innovate with new security devices; thieves respond with new techniques. It's a cat-and-mouse game.

No carmaker wants their vehicles to be vulnerable to theft, if only because it ultimately impacts insurance prices, which then pushes consumers towards other brands.

Some manufacturers are very active in trying to curb thefts, but according to the lawsuit filed against GM, the company isn't doing enough. The suit claims that GM vehicles, particularly full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, are still too easy to steal.

Chevrolet Suburban | Photo: Chevrolet

The lawsuit

The suit filed in Texas charges that GM ignored vulnerabilities in the keyless entry systems of models produced by the Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac brands. It asserts that GM knew that the keyless access and ignition systems could be easily bypassed by inexpensive signal-replication systems, a technology readily available to car thieves.

As reported by Car and Driver, plaintiff Jeremy Burkett claims his 2016 GMC Sierra was stolen from his driveway three years ago. He has since replaced it with a 2023 GMC Sierra, but in the lawsuit, he notes that he believes his newer vehicle is also vulnerable.

Two years ago, Hyundai and Kia settled for $200 million USD with owners of vehicles that were easily stolen. Those were mostly base models lacking a push-button start system.

We even witnessed a social media trend that challenged anyone to steal a vehicle, which led to a 25-percent increase in thefts.

At this point, no one knows what might come out of this legal action against GM. By the way, this isn't a first for the company. The American giant has previously faced a similar lawsuit concerning the security systems of the Camaro from 2010 to 2023.

It will be interesting to follow the outcome of this lawsuit, especially if the conclusion is that GM could have done more.