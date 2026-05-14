Honda plans a major shift in its global strategy, and it made that public today in a new business briefing, delivered by Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe.

Facing its first fiscal deficit in nearly 70 years, the Japanese automaker is indefinitely suspending its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans in Canada and pivoting its entire North American operation toward hybrid technology. It’s quite a change for a company that, until recently, was betting the house on an all-electric future, but it’s one we’ve seen coming.

To mark the shift, Honda offered a first look at two prototypes that will be central to its new strategy: a Honda Hybrid Sedan and an Acura Hybrid SUV. In all likelihood, we’re looking here at the next Civic or Accord sedan and RDX SUV.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe | Photo: Honda

A historic deficit

For the first time since 1957, Honda has ended a fiscal year in the red. The company reported a heavy operating loss of ¥414.3 billion (approx. $2.59 billion USD) for the fiscal year ending March 31. This is a jarring reversal from the ¥1.21 trillion profit recorded just a year prior.

Industry analysts point to a failed bet on a rapid EV transition. While competitors like Toyota maintained a diverse portfolio of hybrids, Honda’s aggressive push toward a 100-percent electric lineup by 2040 — a target that has now been officially abandoned — left it vulnerable as global demand for EVs cooled.

To stem the bleeding, Honda is now aiming for a return to internal combustion and gasoline-electric synergy, which it projects will lead to a record-breaking operating profit of ¥1.4 trillion by 2029.

The hybrid “bridge” strategy

The centerpiece of Honda’s recovery is a plan to launch 15 new hybrid models globally by 2030, with North America designated as the priority hub. To get there, Honda is implementing an aggressive overhaul of its manufacturing and engineering sectors:

Manufacturing transformation: Every Honda auto plant in North America will be converted to produce hybrid models. Even the company’s joint venture with LG Energy Solution (L-H Battery Company) will pivot, converting portions of its EV battery lines to produce hybrid-specific batteries.

Cost efficiency: Honda says its next-generation hybrid systems, arriving in 2027, will be 30-percent cheaper to produce than current versions. By localizing the production of motors and inverters in North America at four times the current scale, the company also hopes to dodge mounting trade tariffs.

Performance gains: A new dedicated platform and a redesigned electric AWD system are expected to improve fuel efficiency by more than 10 percent while offering a more engaging driving experience.

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Acura

The hybrid prototypes

During the briefing, Honda offered a glimpse of two models that will likely lead the charge to hybrid nirvana (and profits). Two prototypes were unveiled: a sleek Honda Hybrid Sedan and a sharp Acura Hybrid SUV.

The Honda hybrid sedan features a dramatic sloping roofline and a liftback design, and the betting right now is split on whether it previews a redesigned Accord or the next-generation Civic (expected for the 2028 model year). Its styling is a departure from the current conservative Civic, though it stops short of the radical "0 Series" concepts previously teased.

The Acura prototype almost certainly previews the next Acura RDX. With aggressive lines reminiscent of the now-cancelled Acura RSX electric SUV project, this hybrid SUV is expected to hit showrooms within the next two years.

Honda Passport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Filling the gaps: Pilot, Passport and Ridgeline

One of the most significant criticisms of Honda’s current lineup is the lack of electrification in its largest, most profitable vehicles. That is set to change. By 2029, Honda will introduce large-size hybrid models in segments higher up the size chain.

For the first time, the Honda Pilot, Passport and Ridgeline as well as the Acura MDX will receive electrified powertrains. These larger vehicles will likely receive a newly developed V6 engine paired with a dual-motor architecture, and similarly to what we’ve seen from Toyota, an electric motor will be mounted on the rear axle to provide all-wheel drive without a mechanical driveshaft.

The Canadian casualty

The most immediate local impact of this pivot is the indefinite suspension of Honda’s massive EV supply chain project in Ontario. Once hailed as a cornerstone of Canada’s green economy, the project is now on ice as Honda reallocates its $4.4 trillion yen investment pool into gasoline and hybrid development over the next three years.

While CEO Toshihiro Mibe insists that Honda is not “abandoning its electric dreams,” the message is clear: the road to 2050 is no longer a straight line to an exclusively electric lineup. By focusing on the high-demand, high-margin hybrid sector, Honda hopes to use today’s gasoline-powered profits to fund the eventual, long-term transition to a carbon-neutral tomorrow.

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda