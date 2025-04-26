Hyundai Canada to Receive Mexican-built Tucsons

Hyundai Tucsons for Canada from Mexico

With U.S. President Donald Trump's unnecessary tariff war hitting the auto industry hard, automakers must find ways to reduce the impact of tariffs on consumers.

Consumers will pay more for their vehicles, but manufacturers will do everything they can to minimize the impact. Their goal remains to sell products, not to see them piling up in dealerships at prices that are way too high.

Hyundai has just announced a measure that will reduce the impact on Canadian consumers of at least one model, the Tucson SUV.

The current picture To give you an idea of the current picture, Hyundai Canada imported 3,598 Tucsons from its U.S. assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama, in the first three months of 2025. In contrast, 4637 versions of the Tucson that entered Canada came from overseas.

None came from Mexico.

Now that Canada has imposed counter-tariffs on U.S.-made models in direct response to President Donald Trump's rhetoric, U.S.-made Tucsons will likely see their prices rise in Canada.

To get around this, the company will bring in models from Mexico, which will not be affected by the tariffs.

As confirmed by Automotive News, Hyundai Canada confirmed the change in sourcing, but declined to say how many vehicles would be affected.

"Production of certain Tucson (gasoline) models destined for the Canadian market has been moved to Mexico. We continue to monitor the potential impact of tariffs on all models and remain prepared to adjust as necessary," said Brad Ross, a company spokesman, via email.

In the U.S., we can expect the opposite to happen. Some of the Tucsons sold in the U.S. originated in Mexico. Their production will be moved to the American side.