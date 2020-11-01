It was an open secret, but it's now confirmed: Hyundai has announced the official arrival of the N variant of its Kona SUV. And when we talk about the letter N at Hyundai, we're referring to pure performance.

Hyundai's first N-badged SUV will feature a more aggressive version of the regular Kona’s design, which features a more downward extending bumper, honeycomb grille, side skirts, larger solid roof spoiler and a redesigned rear bumper with an integrated air diffuser. Two round exhaust tips will help announce the variant’s intentions to other road users.

Unfortunately, the camouflage on the model in the images presented today prevents us from seeing the overall appearance of the product, but it does look promising.

The manufacturer has also confirmed that its model will be equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, as well as an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A launch control system and a special audio system are also in the cards.

The company promises more details in the coming weeks.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Kona N prototype, three-quarters rear

In terms of engine power, we can expect something in the 275-hp range, similar to what's available in the Veloster N, which is also equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. More power is also possible considering that we're dealing with a heavier model here.

More details will be communicated to us soon, Hyundai promies, and we'll then likely know the exact time of the model's arrival on the market (we anticipate a 2022 model), as well as more details regarding specs and the range offer. As for the prices, we suspect that they will be shared just prior to the model's debut on the market.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Kona N prototype, front

Photo: Hyundai The Hyundai Ns

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Kona N prototype, profile

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Kona N prototype, headlight