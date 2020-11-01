Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Hyundai confirms Kona N Is On the Way

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It was an open secret, but it's now confirmed: Hyundai has announced the official arrival of the N variant of its Kona SUV. And when we talk about the letter N at Hyundai, we're referring to pure performance.

Hyundai's first N-badged SUV will feature a more aggressive version of the regular Kona’s design, which features a more downward extending bumper, honeycomb grille, side skirts, larger solid roof spoiler and a redesigned rear bumper with an integrated air diffuser. Two round exhaust tips will help announce the variant’s intentions to other road users.

Unfortunately, the camouflage on the model in the images presented today prevents us from seeing the overall appearance of the product, but it does look promising.

The manufacturer has also confirmed that its model will be equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, as well as an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A launch control system and a special audio system are also in the cards.

The company promises more details in the coming weeks.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Hyundai Kona N prototype, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona N prototype, three-quarters rear

In terms of engine power, we can expect something in the 275-hp range, similar to what's available in the Veloster N, which is also equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. More power is also possible considering that we're dealing with a heavier model here.

More details will be communicated to us soon, Hyundai promies, and we'll then likely know the exact time of the model's arrival on the market (we anticipate a 2022 model), as well as more details regarding specs and the range offer. As for the prices, we suspect that they will be shared just prior to the model's debut on the market.

Hyundai Kona N prototype, front
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona N prototype, front
The Hyundai Ns
Photo: Hyundai
The Hyundai Ns
Hyundai Kona N prototype, profile
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona N prototype, profile
Hyundai Kona N prototype, headlight
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona N prototype, headlight
Hyundai Kona N prototype, rear
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona N prototype, rear

You May Also Like

Hyundai Reminds Us a Kona N Is On the Way

Hyundai Reminds Us a Kona N Is On the Way

Hyundai has released some new holiday-themed teaser images to remind everyone a Kona N performance variant is on the way. Expect the model sometime in 2021 a...

First Images of the 2022 Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line

First Images of the 2022 Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line

Hyundai has officially unveiled images of its 2022 Kona N Line, a model that is expected in North America next year. The reveal was part of the Korean automa...

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Will Debut in 2021

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Will Debut in 2021

Years after the concept first appeared, Hyundai's Santa Cruz pickup will make its debut next year as model 2022. The new truck model will compete directly wi...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Cadillac Celestiq prototype
Cadillac Previews Celestiq All-Electric Sedan...
Article
Lexus at the 2015 Detroit show
Detroit Auto Show Cancelled for 2021
Article
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
NACTOY Names North American Car, SUV and Truc...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022
Top 10: Electric Pickups We'r...
Video
Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 