Kia Canada Recalling Around 3,000 Sedonas Due to Possible Fuel Leak

Kia is recalling approximately 54,000 Sedona minivans due to a fuel line problem that could increase the risk of fire. Around 3,000 of these vehicles are on Canadian soil.

The affected Sedona models are from the 2011 and 2012 model years. In those years, according to Kia's statement, the fuel supply line could crack due to heat, which could lead to an odour of fuel in the cabin and ultimately a leak, which would increase the risk of fire.

Kia Canada told Automotive News Canada that it submitted a notice of defect related to the problem to Transport Canada on February 26. The company says it is not aware of any fires or injuries related to the issue problem in either Canada or the United States.

The U.S. Center for Auto Safety has been advocating the recall since 2018, the group said in a news release.

"It's high time these 200,000 vehicles were recalled, and in fact, it's been almost two years since the Center for Auto Safety launched a petition to do so," said Jason Levine, the Center's executive director.

In the United States, vehicle owners have reported fuel odours, lit engine control lights and cracked fuel rails leading to leaks, according to complaints filed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

A solution is still being worked on, according to NHTSA documents.

In the U.S., Kia has also recalled nearly 142,000 2013-14 Optimas for the same problem, but that recall affects only American owners. "The recall issued by Kia USA on the Optima has no impact in Canada," pointed out Kia Canada in a statement.

