Lotus’ newly announced Focus 2030 business plan sees the Geely-owned company stepping back from a pure electric future to embrace a multi-powertrain approach.

The new strategy, unveiled yesterday, May 11, confirms that internal combustion engines (ICE) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) will remain core components of the lineup alongside battery-electric vehicles (BEV).

The announcement marks a pragmatic shift for the British automaker. After previously aiming for a 100-percent electric lineup by 2028, Lotus CEO Qingfeng Feng acknowledged that the brand “acted too fast,” citing a luxury market where pure electric demand remains below 10 percent.

Under the new plan, Lotus is targeting a short-term sales split of 60 percent PHEVs and 40 percent BEVs to better align with global regulatory timelines and shifting customer preferences.

Return of the Esprit?

Another headline of the Focus 2030 plan is the confirmation of an all-new hybrid V8 supercar scheduled for launch and delivery in 2028. While Lotus officially refers to the model as the Type 135, its internal codename, leaked media files suggest the Esprit name — a legendary moniker in Lotus history — is being considered for the production version.

Lotus' Theory 1 concept | Photo: Lotus

The whatever-its-name is expected to be a flagship performance model, producing over 1,000 metric hp (986 hp). Although teaser images suggest design inspiration from the recent Theory 1 concept car, Lotus confirmed the supercar will be manufactured in Europe, preserving the brand's performance DNA on its home continent.

X-Hybrid Technology and the Eletre X

The brand also made clear that central to its immediate growth plan is the proprietary X-Hybrid system. The 900-volt architecture uses a 70-kWh battery and a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine sourced from the Geely-Renault “Horse” joint venture to act as a range extender.

The first application of the tech is with the Eletre X, which in a month has already racked up over 1,000 pre-orders in China. The system delivers a staggering 939 hp and 690 lb-ft of torque, offering a total range of over 1,200 km and an electric-only range of 350 km (according to the WLTP cycle). European deliveries for the Eletre X are slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026; there are no confirmed plans to bring it to North America.

Lotus Electre | Photo: Lotus

Strengthening the core

Despite the hybrid push, Lotus is not abandoning its current EV lineup. The Eletre SUV, Emeya GT and Evija hypercar will continue to serve as the brand’s “lighthouse” BEV models.

Beyond that, the gas-powered Emira sports car will remain in production, with a new “lightest and most powerful” variant expected to debut in the coming weeks.

To improve financial discipline, Lotus is merging its UK and Technology divisions into a single entity. This integration aims to streamline governance and leverage parent company Geely’s massive R&D resources.

Revised sales targets

The Focus 2030 plan also introduces a more realistic commercial outlook. Having previously struggled to reach an “aggressive” goal of 150,000 annual sales, Lotus has adjusted its target to a more sustainable 30,000 units per year. After seeing deliveries drop to 6,520 cars last year, the company believes this stabilized volume will finally secure the long-elusive goal of sustained profitability while preserving the Lotus identity.