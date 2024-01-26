Lucid Motors prepares SUV to compete with Tesla Model Y

Lucid Motors unveiled its second vehicle, the Gravity SUV, at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show. The company has no intention of stopping there, as we learn that it is considering a third model, a compact-sized SUV whose mission will be to rival the Tesla Model Y.

Automotive journalist John Voelcker shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The photo shows a model hidden under a tarp, but we can see that it borrows the styling of the Gravity, whose first deliveries are scheduled for the end of this year.

The photo was taken at a recent ceremony celebrating the expansion of Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company's CEO, Peter Rawlinson, spoke about the vehicle. He went on to say that prototypes have already been built.

Speaking later to the Electrek website, he added that the model would see the light of day in a few years and that production would take place at the company's new factory near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tesla doesn't need to worry about this potential rival just yet, especially since its Model Y had a record year in 2023.

The future Lucid Motors model, again according to Peter Rawlinson, will be built on the company's existing platform and will play the luxury card, like the Gravity and Air sedans.

The crux of the matter will be its price. The Air sedan is priced at over $100,000, while a similar price is expected for the Gravity SUV. To compete with Tesla's Model Y, Lucid will have to offer a vehicle for around $60,000 CAD, or just under $50,000 USD.

Before that can happen, the manufacturer will need to experience growth worthy of the name to replenish its coffers. In 2023, it built 8428 vehicles and delivered 6001 of them.

But let's give the runner a chance. Tesla has been slow to take off, as has Rivian, which is beginning to show encouraging signs.



