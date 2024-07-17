Honda Previews Next-Generation 2026 Passport

Honda is quietly preparing the next generation of its Passport mid-size SUV. On Tuesday, the automaker shared a video providing a quick glimpse of the TrailSport version of the next vintage, which is expected as a 2026 product.

The TrailSport version is the one focused on off-road driving and adventure, with distinct aesthetic details and some unique features to help make the point.

The video shared by Honda shows a model apparently sporting even more assertive and rugged styling. Which is perhaps wise since the current Passport TrailSport is a bit timid when compared to similar models from other carmakers.

In the new images and video the next Passport TrailSport features new headlamps, but above all, an air intake on the hood and a completely redesigned grille featuring the Honda logo, as well as Passport lettering just below it. One of the grille's decorative accents carries the TrailSport name.

Honda Passport TrailSport 2026, de profil | Photo: Honda

Honda Passport TrailSport 2026 | Photo: Honda

We can clearly see influences from elsewhere, notably Ford and Toyota, which spell out the vehicle's name (make or model) on the front.

Honda promises a Passport TrailSport with greater off-road performance; that remains to be seen, of course. And it will be relevant to know, since Honda plans to produce similar TrailSport versions of other of its models, notably the Pilot SUV.

Honda says the 2026 Passport should be presented in early 2025. We can anticipate its debut at the Detroit Auto Show, coming in January 2025, or at the Chicago or New York shows, if the company decides to present its model at an American event.