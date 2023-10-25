Tokyo 2023: Mazda Iconic SP Concept Makes its Debut

At the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show (officially the Japan Mobility Show 2023), Mazda presented a new concept, the Mazda Iconic SP. In doing so, the manufacturer revealed a little of its vision of the future of compact sports cars.

According to Mazda, this car, designed to appeal to the emotions of car enthusiasts, represents a fusion of tradition and innovation, embodying the brand's characteristic pure driving pleasure.

The all-new Mazda Iconic SP concept Photo: Mazda

One of the Iconic SP's major innovations is its twin-rotor EV system. Thanks to a lightweight, compact rotary engine positioned in the centre of the vehicle, the design includes a low hood and reduced centre of gravity. And, Mazda promises, excellent driving performance will follow.

Intriguingly, this rotary engine is hydrogen-compatible, enabling electricity to be generated using a carbon-neutral fuel. When coupled with a renewable energy source to charge its batteries, the vehicle can achieve a near-carbon-neutral state.

Mazda Iconic SP concept red Photo: Mazda

Aesthetically, the Iconic SP is a smash, first and foremost thanks to a striking exterior colour called Viola Red. This hue was developed in line with Mazda's corporate philosophy of striving to “enrich life in motion”.

In addition to its distinctive finish, the vehicle has dimensions - 4180 mm long, 1850 mm wide and 1150 mm high – that make it bigger than the current MX-5, but still a smallish sports car by today’s standards. Interestingly, the concept could also herald a modern evolution of the Mazda RX-7.

That said, Mazda insists that the Mazda Iconic SP is more than just a sports concept. Beyond its performance, it has also been designed to be useful in outdoor leisure situations.

Mazda Iconic SP concept, front Photo: Mazda

Mazda Iconic SP concept, rear Photo: Mazda

At the presentation, Mazda President and CEO Masahiro Moro reinforced the brand's commitment to creating vehicles that bring real joy to their owners. Underlining Mazda's philosophy of putting people first, he said the brand will always seek to enrich the daily lives of its customers.

Question now becomes whether the attractive design of this prototype – starting with those huge Dumbo-ears doors - will remain intact in the progression of an eventual production model, if there is to be one down the road.

Interior of Mazda Iconic SP concept Photo: Mazda

Exterior design of Mazda Iconic SP concept Photo: Mazda