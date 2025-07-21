A clearance sale before the end of the US federal tax credit!

Mercedes-Benz has announced significant price reductions for its entire EQ electric vehicle lineup in the U.S., while confirming that local production will end on September 1, 2025. This decision comes as the federal tax credit for electric vehicles is set to end earlier than expected, on September 30.

Price reductions of up to CAD 20,000

The amount of the price reduction varies considerably depending on the model. For example, the price of the EQS sedan drops from $105,550 to $101,400. The EQS SUV drops from $106,400 to $91,100, and the EQE sedan drops from $79,000 to $66,000. Despite the brand's marketing efforts, sales of EQ models have never taken off in the North American market.

Orders are being suspended in the United States

Mercedes has also announced the temporary closure of US order books for the EQS sedan and SUV, as well as the EQE sedan and SUV. Production will continue for foreign markets, but Mercedes has not provided a timetable for resuming orders in the United States.

The company is moving toward an electric future centered on new architecture

Despite this withdrawal, Mercedes-Benz is not giving up on electrification. The manufacturer has confirmed that the electric CLA, the first model based on its new MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform, will arrive in the U.S. at the end of 2025. Two new SUVs using this architecture will be unveiled at the IAA show in Munich in September 2025, including the highly anticipated, next-generation electric GLC.

It appears that Mercedes is rethinking its electric strategy in North America, focusing on more compact, efficient, and affordable vehicles to appeal to a wider customer base.