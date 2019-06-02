Nissan this week announced it has built its 500,000 LEAF, thus marking an important and impressive milestone for the electric car that was first introduced for the 2011 model-year.

In a pretty incredible coincidence (or not), the 500,000th model came off the production line on World EV Day. The special LEAF was assembled at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, England.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Nissan Maria Jensen with her new Nissan LEAF

The owner of the LEAF in question is one Maria Jensen, who resides in EV-friendly Norway. She had this to say:

"My husband and I chose to buy a Nissan LEAF back in 2018, and we loved it. We're very excited to become the proud owners of the 500,000th Nissan LEAF. This car really meets our needs with extended range and enhanced technologies."

For fans of statistics, know that Nissan hit the 100,000 units sold mark for the LEAF in 2014. The next year, it hit the 200,000-unit milestone. The 300,000th and 400,000th LEAFs came in 2018 and 2019.

The Nissan LEAF long held the title of top-selling electric vehicle in the world. In 2019, however, it was overtaken by the Tesla Model 3. That model hit the half-million mark itself, this past March.