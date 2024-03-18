• The NTSB is looking at a fatal accident involving a Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with the BlueCruise system.

Semi-autonomous driving systems are on the radar of regulators all over the world. Their correct operation is obviously essential for safety reasons, because unfortunately, we can't control the behavior of the people who use them.

In the U.S., the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) has opened an investigation into a fatal accident last month in San Antonio. The Ford Mustang Mach-E involved was equipped with the BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system, according to information shared by the NTSB, the role of which is to investigate such accidents and propose safety improvements.

Investigators will determine if the system was activated and if so, if it played a role in the accident that occurred on February 24.

Ford vehicle screen showing BlueCruise activated Photo: Ford

“The NTSB is investigating this fatal accident because of its continuing interest in advanced driver assistance systems and how drivers interact with these technologies,” the safety agency said Friday.

One person died in the accident, which occurred on Interstate 10 near San Antonio, Texas. The Mustang Mach-E collided with the rear of a Honda CR-V that was stopped on the road. The driver of that vehicle succumbed to their injuries.

NTSB investigators went to San Antonio to examine the wreck of the CR-V and gather information.

A Ford spokesman told Reuters on Friday that the automaker “reported this incident to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) as soon as we became aware of it, and we are actively seeking all available information. Safety is a top priority for all of us at Ford, and we will cooperate fully with any resulting investigation.”

The NTSB's preliminary report is expected to be made public within the next 30 days.