Production of the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ models is being paused starting today, September 2, at GM’s Factory Zero plant in Detroit-Hamtramck, Michigan, where they are manufactured.

Specifically, the plant's first and second production shifts will be paused, until October 6.

GM confirmed that production of the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ models is affected. The measure impacts 160 employees.

The reason behind this decision? To align production with demand. Stated spokesperson Kevin Kelly, “Factory Zero is making temporary adjustments to production to align to market dynamics. General Motors updates schedules as part of our standard process of aligning production to manage vehicle inventory.”

| Photo: General Motors

The news follows an announcement on April 10 that the company was temporarily cutting 200 jobs at the plant, also due to sluggish market demand for EVs. In total, 360 jobs are now affected.

Factory Zero employs around workers, according to GM. 4,000 people.

The electric vehicle market is experiencing ups and downs. While some segments are seeing sales growth, sales are dragging in others, certainly due - at least in part - to current EV-averse policies in the U.S. Still, GM is staying the course regarding its transition away from ICEs.