GM Pickup Truck Production in Oshawa to Start Early

With the auto chip crisis affecting the industry right now, to the point of forcing the closure or slowing down of production in many places, good news is pretty rare these days on the production front. Here's one, though: General Motors said it plans to start production of pickup trucks earlier than previously planned at its Oshawa, Ontario assembly plant.

"We are accelerating the start of full-size pickup truck production at the Oshawa plant to the fourth quarter of this year, ahead of the previous target of January 2022," the automaker said via a brief statement.

The automaker released a statement yesterday confirming that “Oshawa Assembly is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history”.

The $1.3 billion investment that was required to prepare the facility is expected to create nearly 1,700 new jobs, 1,500 of which will be dedicated to production. It’s expected models will start rolling out of the plant in early 2022.

General Motors also says it still needs 110 certified electricians and 60 certified industrial mechanics. All open positions are full-time, permanent jobs with salary and benefits as per the GM-Unifor collective bargaining agreement.

Interested parties, take note.

Photo: General Motors Upgrading work at the Oshawa plant

Production workers will receive an hourly wage of $23; electricians will see theirs start at $43 per hour, the same as for industrial mechanics.

When salaries, benefits, insurance, pension, shift premiums and overtime are factored in, total compensation for the skilled workers can exceed $100,000 a year, the company said in a news release.

General Motors of Canada says it is also looking to fill an undetermined number of management positions such as production shift supervisors, control engineers and maintenance group leaders.