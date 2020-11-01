Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM Pickup Truck Production in Oshawa to Start Early

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

With the auto chip crisis affecting the industry right now, to the point of forcing the closure or slowing down of production in many places, good news is pretty rare these days on the production front. Here's one, though: General Motors said it plans to start production of pickup trucks earlier than previously planned at its Oshawa, Ontario assembly plant.

"We are accelerating the start of full-size pickup truck production at the Oshawa plant to the fourth quarter of this year, ahead of the previous target of January 2022," the automaker said via a brief statement.

The automaker released a statement yesterday confirming that “Oshawa Assembly is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history”.

The $1.3 billion investment that was required to prepare the facility is expected to create nearly 1,700 new jobs, 1,500 of which will be dedicated to production. It’s expected models will start rolling out of the plant in early 2022.

General Motors also says it still needs 110 certified electricians and 60 certified industrial mechanics. All open positions are full-time, permanent jobs with salary and benefits as per the GM-Unifor collective bargaining agreement.

Interested parties, take note.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Upgrading work at the Oshawa plant
Photo: General Motors
Upgrading work at the Oshawa plant

Production workers will receive an hourly wage of $23; electricians will see theirs start at $43 per hour, the same as for industrial mechanics.

When salaries, benefits, insurance, pension, shift premiums and overtime are factored in, total compensation for the skilled workers can exceed $100,000 a year, the company said in a news release.

General Motors of Canada says it is also looking to fill an undetermined number of management positions such as production shift supervisors, control engineers and maintenance group leaders.

You May Also Like

GM Will Build Pickup Trucks in Canada

GM Will Build Pickup Trucks in Canada

As part of a new deal with the Unifor union and to meet strong demand for its pickups, GM will move part of their production to Canada. Some variants of the ...

Workers worried about Impala's move from Oshawa to Detroit

Workers worried about Impala's move from Oshawa to Detroit

When General Motors announced yesterday it would be moving production of the next-generation Chevrolet Impala from Oshawa to Detroit, the American plant's em...

GM celebrates the production launch of the 2011 Chevy Camaro Convertible in Oshawa

GM celebrates the production launch of the 2011 Chevy Cam...

GM's Oshawa assembly plant celebrated today the start of production of the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, the second of three new GM models to be built t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lexus LC
A Patent Application Points to a Toyota/Lexus...
Article
The 2022 Ford E-Transit
MSRP Announced, Reservations Now Open for the...
Article
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
You Can Order Your Hyundai Santa Cruz Now
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 