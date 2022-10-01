• Kia is issuing a second recall of 2008-2009 Sportage SUVs due to a fire hazard.

• A total of 71,704 units are affected by the new recall.

• The company is asking owners to park their models outside and away from structures.

• The affected models were built between August 9, 2007 and May 13, 2009.

Recalls are not uncommon in the industry, but those marked “urgent” are a little more so. That's what's happening with some older-model Sportage SUVs; Kia is requesting owner park their vehicle outside and away from structures due to a fire hazard.

Another unusual element about the new recall is that it involves older models, specifically those from 2008 and 2009. We’re talking about vehicles that have been on the road for 12 to 15 years.

The campaign concerns 71,704 units built between August 9, 2007 and May 13, 2009. Kia estimates that the problem affects about 1 percent of these vehicles. We tend to believe that, since otherwise, we would have heard about many more fire cases. Also note that this isn't the first time models have been recalled for this issue. A notice issued in November 2016 was aimed at addressing this very situation.

Regarding the new situation, Kia told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, that a fire can occur in the engine compartment near the hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU). The risk is present whether the car is parked or running.

Despite the age of the models and knowledge of the problem, the cause behind the fire risk has not been clearly identified. The company warns that an illuminated ABS light is a sign that a fire is about to break out. It is not aware of any deaths, injuries or accidents related to this issue.

The 2016 recall also affected 71,704 units of the Sportage. Kia told investigators that “the wiring harness cover on the HECU may be improperly sealed, allowing water to enter the HECU circuit board.” The automaker added that water contaminated with calcium can corrode the wiring harness connector pins and cause a short circuit.

Kia will begin notifying owners on Dec. 22, 2022, although the final fix to the problem has not yet been determined. Of course, the models in question have likely changed hands frequently. In Canada, fewer motorists should be affected, simply because many of these vehicles are no longer on the road. In the meantime, Kia is asking people who own a Sportage affected by the recall to park their vehicle outside, away from buildings and other vehicles.