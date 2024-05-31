Mazda is recalling nearly 10,000 units of the plug-in hybrid version of its CX-90 SUV due to a potential defect in the vehicle's forward collision warning system. In Canada, 2,353 units are affected by the campaign. All the vehicles recalled are, of course, 2024 models, since the CX-90 is new to the Mazda range.

According to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the CX-90's brakes can apply suddenly, increasing the risk of an accident.

The good news is that the problem occurs at relatively low speeds, between 18 and 25 km/h. The intelligent braking system may mistakenly detect objects in the vehicle's path, and then apply the brakes to avoid those non-existent objects. This comes with no warning to the driver.

The system particularly confuses reflections or large metal objects on the side of the road, mistakenly believing that they are coming in the opposite direction, again according to the documents submitted. According to the NHTSA, the brake lights light up normally, but the sudden braking can represent a risk if there’s another vehicle close behind and not seeing any obstacles.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail; at the service centre, technicians will re-program the Vehicle Control Module (VCM) with updated software. There's no charge for this.

And since the updated software should solve the problem, Mazda doesn't expect any further repairs to be necessary.

Dealers should be informed by early May. Letters to owners will be sent out by July 17 at the latest.

