Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM Gets $2.25B Investment in its Cruise Autonomous Driving Division

Christmas is coming early for GM, with today’s announcement of a large investment in its autonomous driving division, Cruise Automation. Investment firm SoftBank Vision Fund, active and well-regarded in the technological domain, is committing $2.25 billion to the division.

The funds will enable GM to commercially produce self-driving vehicles as early as 2019.

In anticipation of this major announcement, GM shares jumped by some 10% to hit $41.70 this morning in pre-market trading.

At GM, the mood is understandably festive:

“This is a very historic day when we look at the future of personal mobility. We are pleased to partner with Softbank. We’re 100 percent committed to this mission and creating safe autonomous vehicles at large scale.”

- GM CEO Mary Barra

The agreement between the companies allows Softbank to acquire a 19.6% share of GM Cruise, which also includes Strobe Inc., a company specializing in lidar laser-detection technology that was acquired by GM last October.

The combined value of the companies is evaluated at $11.5 billion. 

Dan Ammann (President, GM), Michael Rosen (Softbank) and Mary Barra (CEO, GM)
Photo: General Motors
Dan Ammann (President, GM), Michael Rosen (Softbank) and Mary Barra (CEO, GM)

By the terms of the agreement, GM must put $1.1 billion into its GM Cruise division; this will include the $500 million it has already invested in the technology since the beginning of the year.

As for the money committed by Softbank, a first installment of $900 million is expected when the transaction is finalized, next June. When the Cruise division’s self-driving cars are ready to go to market, the remaining $1.35 million will be paid.

GM Cruise is currently testing autonomous vehicles in several cities, including San Francisco. These vehicles are being assembled at GM’s Orion plant in a suburb of Detroit.

The 94 active test models, modified versions of the Chevrolet Bolt, racked up nearly 225,000 km in and around San Francisco between December 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017.

GM Cruise
Photo: General Motors
GM Cruise

You May Also Like

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions in 2020

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions ...

Hyundai and Kia intend to introduce three new electric-powered versions of existing SUVs by the end of 2020. The Hyundai Santa Fe’s current generation will t...

Hyundai Investing $35B in New Technologies, Autonomous Drive Systems

Hyundai Investing $35B in New Technologies, Autonomous Dr...

Hyundai has announced it is pumping $35 billion into developing new automotive technologies and autonomous drive systems. The South Korean government is a pa...

Toyota, Subaru To Partner Again on Next 86, BRZ

Toyota, Subaru To Partner Again on Next 86, BRZ

Subaru and Toyota have confirmed they will once again work in partnership to create the next versions of the former’s BRZ and the latter’s 86 models. Rumours...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
1965 Datsun L320
1965 Datsun L320: At the Wheel of a Miracle
Review
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Is Brad Pitt A...
Article
Tesla Model Y
Tesla’s Model Y Arriving Sooner than Planned?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Is Brad Pitt Actually Driving? With a Broken Speedometer?
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...
Video
GMC's Electric Hummer Shows a Little Skin
GMC's Electric Hummer Shows a...
Video
Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 