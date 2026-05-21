Following a year of bruising financial losses in 2025, auto giant Stellantis has unveiled a comprehensive five-year turnaround strategy dubbed FaSTLAne 2030.

| Photo: Stellantis

Presented by CEO Antonio Filosa during an Investor Day briefing at the company's North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the €60 billion ($95.8 billion CAD) plan marks an aggressive restructuring of the automaker's global brand matrix, manufacturing footprint and technological ecosystem.

Of that dollar total, 60 percent is being allocated to North America; the rest is going towards developing global platforms and powertrains and other new technologies.

| Photo: Stellantis

Streamlining the brand structure

At the heart of the new strategy is a strict tier-based reorganization of the conglomerate’s sweeping 14-brand portfolio. Stellantis has designated Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat—alongside its Pro One commercial division—as its core Global Brands. This priority group will swallow 70 percent of all future brand and product investments and serve as the launchpad for the company's newest technological innovations.

Conversely, five vulnerable nameplates — Chrysler, Dodge, Citroën, Opel and Alfa Romeo — are being given a lifeline, but they have been relegated to Regional Brand status. Their futures have been widely questioned in recent months and years, not least because their roster have been depleted down to nearly nothing. Today, Filosa threw them a lifeline, noting they remain dominant forces in their respective corners of the globe and will share in the central technological pool.

Meanwhile, DS and Lancia will become Specialty Brands managed jointly by Citroën and Fiat, while the Vauxhall badge will continue to operate under Opel. Standing entirely on its own is Maserati, designated as a standalone Pure Luxury brand primed to launch a new design concept in October, followed by two large E-segment vehicles in December.

| Photo: Stellantis

Balancing powertrains and lowering prices in North America

Stellantis is funneling 60 percent of its €36 billion product-specific budget directly into North America, aiming for a 25-percent revenue jump and 35-percent volume growth in the U.S. To win back entry-level and middle-income buyers alienated by soaring transaction prices, the group plans to launch nine North American models priced under $40,000 USD ($55,000 CAD) by 2030, including two highly anticipated offerings positioned below the $30,000 USD ($41,500 CAD) mark.

Stellantis projected global vehicle wave (By 2030)

- 29 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs)

- 15 plug-in hybrids / extended-range EVs (PHEVs/EREVs)

- 24 standard hybrids

- 39 internal combustion / mild-hybrid engines

To accelerate time-to-market, vehicle development cycles will be aggressively slashed from up to 40 months down to just 24 months. By 2030, half of Stellantis's global sales volume will be built across just three standardized tech platforms, spearheaded by the modular STLA One architecture designed to limit components overhead.

On the software front, a €24 billion ($38.4 billion CAD) capital investment will fund three major human-centric tech stacks launching in 2027: STLA Brain (central computer architecture), STLA SmartCockpit (user interface), and STLA AutoDrive (autonomous driving systems).

Stellantis' plant in Mirafiori, Italy | Photo: Stellantis

European factory contractions vs North American stability

The manufacturing strategies outlined in FaSTLAne 2030 reveal different operational approaches on either side of the Atlantic.

In Europe, where assembly lines are heavily underutilized, Stellantis is slashing capacity by 20 percent, which entails removing over 800,000 units of annual production by 2030. This contraction will be managed by repurposing factories like Poissy in France and fostering manufacturing alliances to preserve union jobs. Through these cutbacks, European factory utilization is projected to climb from a sluggish 60 percent up to an efficient 80 percent.

News is brighter for the North American manufacturing workforce, which remains secure. No domestic plant closures were announced for the U.S., where increased production volumes are expected to push regional plant capacity to the 80-percent threshold.

Intriguingly, Stellantis says it will absorb its excess American assembly capacity by welcoming outside partnerships. U.S. facilities will handle contract manufacturing for British luxury icon Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) following a recent technological alliance between the two entities.

Global Sino-European alliances

Beyond Western manufacturing hubs, Stellantis is integrating its global supply chain with key Chinese partnerships. The company's recently finalized joint venture with Leapmotor will see joint procurement programs and contract manufacturing of two Chinese EV models in Madrid and Zaragoza, with the Madrid plant potentially being sold outright to the joint venture.

Concurrently, a deepened alliance with Dongfeng will see the production of two Peugeot models and two Jeep vehicles in China for both domestic consumption and international export. In Europe, Dongfeng models will be actively distributed through Stellantis networks, and the Chinese manufacturer will use excess capacity to assemble its own vehicles at Stellantis’s Rennes facility in western France. Additional software, AI and battery development agreements were also confirmed with industry leaders including Nvidia, Qualcomm, Uber, Mistral AI, and CATL.