• Subaru will unveil its next Wilderness version at the New York Auto Show.

• Speculation is the model getting it is the new 2024 Crosstrek.

• The Crosstrek was the Subaru brand's best-selling model in the United States last year.

In the past two years, we've seen two Subaru models (Outback and Forester) receive the Wilderness treatment. This is a package designed for off-road driving and which offers a few modifications that enhance the model's already handy off-road driving skills.

Those modifications include a slightly higher ground clearance, tires better suited to inhospitable trails and some aesthetic elements that serve to distinguish the model.

This package been so successful with the Outback and Forester that Subaru is about to unveil a third vehicle getting the Wilderness treatment. The presentation of the new model takes place next week at the New York Auto Show. The automaker hasn't revealed which member of its roster is the chosen one, but it’s almost certain we’ll be meeting the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek on Wednesday of next week at the Javits Center. Recall that the Crosstrek is being completely renewed for 2024.

A 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Photo: D.Boshouwers

We've already outlined the changes that are being made to this SUV for the coming year.

The only other model that could get the treatment is the Ascent. It could conceivable be the large SUV going Wild, but it’s worth noting that the Crosstrek was the brand's best-selling model in the U.S. in 2022. It’s clearly the most logical choice for joining the Wilderness family.

We'll be on hand on April 5 when Subaru unveils its third Wilderness model in New York.