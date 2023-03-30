Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Subaru's Next Wilderness Version Will Be Unveiled Next Week in NY

Subaru already offers Wilderness editions of the Forester and Outback SUVs. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Subaru will unveil its next Wilderness version at the New York Auto Show.

•    Speculation is the model getting it is the new 2024 Crosstrek.

•    The Crosstrek was the Subaru brand's best-selling model in the United States last year.

In the past two years, we've seen two Subaru models (Outback and Forester) receive the Wilderness treatment. This is a package designed for off-road driving and which offers a few modifications that enhance the model's already handy off-road driving skills. 

Those modifications include a slightly higher ground clearance, tires better suited to inhospitable trails and some aesthetic elements that serve to distinguish the model. 

This package been so successful with the Outback and Forester that Subaru is about to unveil a third vehicle getting the Wilderness treatment. The presentation of the new model takes place next week at the New York Auto Show. The automaker hasn't revealed which member of its roster is the chosen one, but it’s almost certain we’ll be meeting the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek on Wednesday of next week at the Javits Center. Recall that the Crosstrek is being completely renewed for 2024. 

A 2022 Subaru Crosstrek
A 2022 Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: D.Boshouwers

We've already outlined the changes that are being made to this SUV for the coming year. 

The only other model that could get the treatment is the Ascent. It could conceivable be the large SUV going Wild, but it’s worth noting that the Crosstrek was the brand's best-selling model in the U.S. in 2022. It’s clearly the most logical choice for joining the Wilderness family. 

We'll be on hand on April 5 when Subaru unveils its third Wilderness model in New York.

The Subaru Outback Wilderness
The Subaru Outback Wilderness
Photo: D.Boshouwers

You May Also Like

All-new 2015 Subaru Outback to make world debut in two weeks

All-new 2015 Subaru Outback to make world debut in two weeks

Subaru will take advantage of the upcoming New York Auto Show to launch the all-new 2015 Subaru Outback during a press conference on April 17th.

Subaru launches XV Crosstrek Hybrid and WRX Concept in N.Y.

Subaru launches XV Crosstrek Hybrid and WRX Concept in N.Y.

On Thursday, Subaru introduced the all-new 2014 XV Crosstrek Hybrid at the New York Auto Show. The vehicle is scheduled to hit the market this fall.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek: Canadian Pricing Confirmed

2024 Subaru Crosstrek: Canadian Pricing Confirmed

Subaru Canada announced pricing and trim levels for its 2024 Crosstrek. The model will make its Canadian debut at the Toronto Auto Show, which gets underway ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Honda Passport
Honda Recalls 330,000 Vehicles Over Detaching...
Article
2022 BMW iX M60
BMW Trademarks 48 New Names Destined for Futu...
Article
Toyota Tacoma
The New Toyota Tacoma Could Be Unveiled Next ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
Video: This Is What happens Inside Your Tires When You Drive
Video: This Is What happens I...
Video
One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 20...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 