The Canadian government has announced a series of measures to protect its automotive industry. François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Finance, confirmed this week that manufacturers who continue to produce vehicles in Canada will benefit from an exemption to the counter-tariff measures implemented in response to American auto tariffs.

Exemptions conditional on domestic commitment

Car companies will be able to import without being taxed a certain number of vehicles assembled in the U.S., provided those comply with the North American content rules provided for in the CUSMA agreement (formerly NAFTA). However, if a manufacturer reduces its investments or production on Canadian soil, the number of tariff-exempt vehicles will be automatically reduced.

Growing tensions in the industry

Since April 3rd, 25-percent tariffs have been imposed on automotive imports into the United States. In retaliation, Canada imposed similar duties on imported American cars. Mark Carney then downplayed the possibility that the tariffs on auto parts (scheduled to come into effect no later than May 3) would be applied, citing his discussions with industry leaders.

The U.S. administration also conceded partial relief last week for vehicles produced under the terms of the CUSMA.

François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Finance Minister, in 2023 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The trade conflict has already had concrete repercussions, namely temporary layoffs, uncertainties about assembly lines, rejigged production schedules, halts on imports into the U.S. and increased pressure on suppliers. Detroit automakers — Ford, GM, and Stellantis — are increasing their interventions in Washington, while Trump is considering another pause in the application of his tariffs.

Concrete support for Canadian companies

Finance Minister Champagne also announced several aid measures to help Canadian companies affected by the trade dispute. The objective: to allow them to adapt their supply chains and favour local suppliers.

Among the measures, a temporary six-month exemption on certain American products used in Canadian manufacturing, food processing, or the health, public safety and defense sectors. The Minister also confirmed that the tariff loan program for large companies, announced in March, is now open for applications.