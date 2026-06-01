The U.S. is seeking to raise the required regional content for North American-built vehicles from 75 to 82 percent. The new American stance demands that 50 percent of that total value must be produced specifically within the United States.

This comes as Washington is meeting with Mexican officials in initial talks to renegotiate the current United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) renegotiations. And of course, you will notice that Canada is not being included in this round of talks.

Last week in Mexico City, U.S. negotiators tabled its demands for new automotive rules of origin that trade experts warn could dismantle Canada’s deeply integrated automotive sector.

Because the bilateral talks featured no provisions for counting Canadian-made components toward these thresholds, the proposal effectively eliminates America's northern neighbour from localized production advantages. Historically, the USMCA and its predecessor, NAFTA, have never used country-specific local content floors, making this move an unprecedented shift toward protectionism.

It’s easy to trace the origins of the move to Ottawa’s decision earlier this year to lower import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which drew swift condemnation from Washington. In January, the U.S. president slammed the Chinese EV arrangement as a disaster and threatened 100-percent tariffs. The current exclusion from trade talks appears to be the long-awaited retaliation.

While Trump administration officials have regularly criticized Canadian vehicle exports and demanded that production move south of the border, trade insiders suggest the current lockout may be tactical. Industry officials note that Washington may be attempting to lock in early language with Mexico City before presenting the finalized terms to Ottawa as a take-it-or-leave-it proposition.

Time pressures

The July 1, 2026 deadline for the mandatory USMCA joint review is fast approaching. If all three nations fail to agree on terms to extend the pact for another 16 years, the agreement will enter a tumultuous cycle of annual reviews that could last a decade, ultimately risking the expiration of the trade pact in 2036.

Business leaders are bracing for prolonged uncertainty, recalling last year's disruptive 25-percent U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican vehicles, alongside heavy duties on steel and aluminum.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking to an audience in New York, attempted to manage the diplomatic crisis by urging a true partnership with the United States in automotive supply chains and critical minerals.