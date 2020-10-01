Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Be Unveiled on November 18

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Subaru BRZ is about to get its first big revision since it debuted on the market, back in 2012. The model will be presented officially on November 18, and to advertise that event, Subaru has released a first image of the model.

The video of course provides the opportunity to actually hear the next BRZ, which to the delight of its fans is getting a more-powerful engine. The unveiling of the BRZ also means we can expect Toyota to do the same with its revised 86 model before too long.

Speculation has it the BRZ will run on Subaru’s 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo that currently delivers 260 hp to other of the brand’s models. We also expect that it will be still be available with either a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.

We do not, however, expect radical changes in terms of the car’s styling, which was already distinctive and well-regarded. More effort was expanded on re-working the structure so that the new powertrain doesn’t knock off the BRZ’s perfect weight distribution. That consideration is what kept Subaru from ever switching in a more-powerful engine in the outgoing model.

That weight equilibrium is crucial, in fact, because it’s a major factor in making the car so fun to drive.

The 2022 Subaru BRZ is expected to debut next spring, and we can imagine that its cousin the Toyota 86 will likely debut at the same time. We’re already itching to test-drive both of them, but we have winter to get through first, alas…

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

You May Also Like

Subaru Previews the Next BRZ

Subaru Previews the Next BRZ

Subaru gave a preview of the next generation of its BRZ model. The first image shows little but a wheel, but what it does tell us is that the production mode...

Volkswagen Unveils the Next-Generation 2022 Golf R

Volkswagen Unveils the Next-Generation 2022 Golf R

Volkswagen has presented its next-generation 2022 Golf R. As expected, the model will offer more power and the good news is that it retains its manual gearbo...

Genesis Unveils 2022 GV70 SUV

Genesis Unveils 2022 GV70 SUV

Genesis has unveiled its next new product, the 2022 GV70. The SUV is expected to hit dealerships at some point in the next year.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2013 Ford Explorer Sport
Ford To Recall 375,000 Explorer SUVs over Man...
Article
1982 Mini Cooper S
An Electric Conversion Kit for Old Minis, for...
Article
Audi Is Working on a School Zone and Bus Reco...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Be Unveiled on November 18
The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will ...
Video
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 