Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Here are Consumers Reports’ Top Vehicle Brands and Models for 2022

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

As per tradition, Consumer Reports recently published its ranking of the best choices for automotive consumers in 2022. The magazine’s Top 10 model picks for 2022 were chosen for their ability to impress in terms of performance, safety, reliability and more.

What’s more, vehicles had to be equipped with standard forward collision warning and highway-speed automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, features CR obviously considers a baseline for safety in 2022.

Top brands
The annual report card also reveals the best car brands in 2022, as determined by CR. Subaru takes top honours this year, supplanting Mazda, top performer in 2021. Says CR, “The brand report card scores are derived from evaluations including road tests, reliability, owner satisfaction, safety features and crash-test results if available.” Here are the top 10 brands, as ranked by Consumer Reports:

1- Subaru
2- Mazda
3- BMW
4- Honda
5- Lexus
6- Audi
7- Porsche
8- Mini
9- Toyota
10- Infiniti

Top models
In ranking each model’s performance, the magazine’s experts looked at a number of factors, including road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, safety and environmental friendliness.

Here then are the models that could well make your short list this winter and spring if you’re in the market for a new vehicle:

Small Car: Nissan Sentra - Our review
Subcompact SUV: Nissan Rogue Sport (Qashqai)
Small SUV: Subaru Forester - Our review
Midsize Sedan: Honda Accord - Our review
Hybrid: Toyota Prius / Prius Prime - Our review
Two-Row SUV: Toyota RAV4 Prime - Our review
Three-Row SUV: Kia Telluride - Our review
Compact Pickup Truck: Honda Ridgeline
Electric Vehicle: Ford Mustang Mach-E - Our review
Luxury Midsize SUV: Lexus RX

By restricting itself to 10 categories, Consumer Reports is obviously leaving out entire slices of the marketplace – where is the Luxury Compact SUV segment, for example – and fitting some models into categories that seem slightly illogical – we’re not sure by what measure the Forester can be considered a small SUV.

But no matter, rankings like this do serve well as general signposts to consumers looking to narrow down their shopping lists to manageable levels.

Happy shopping!

2022 Lexus RX
Photo: D.Heyman
2022 Lexus RX
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Photo: B.Charette
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
2022 Kia Telluride
Photo: Kia
2022 Kia Telluride

You May Also Like

Genesis Leads Charge Among AJAC’s 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists

Genesis Leads Charge Among AJAC’s 2022 Canadian Car of th...

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has announced its finalists for the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the...

Honda Civic, Accord Take AJAC’s Top Canadian Car Honours for 2022

Honda Civic, Accord Take AJAC’s Top Canadian Car Honours ...

After naming the Honda Civic Best Small Car, the Automotive Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) picks its larger sibling as the Best Large Car in Canada...

AJAC Announces Category Finalists for 2022 Canadian Car of the Year Awards

AJAC Announces Category Finalists for 2022 Canadian Car o...

The Automobile Journalists of Canada organization (AJAC) this week announced its initial list of category finalists en route to its 2022 Canadian Car of the ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Genesis G70
IIHS Top Safety Picks Announced for 2022
Article
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Review: The Little E...
Review
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
So Hyundai – How About a Rear Wiper for that ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
Thousands of Ford Broncos Waiting for Parts to Be Delivered
Thousands of Ford Broncos Wai...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 