Every year, data analysis firm J.D. Power publishes a number of different rankings touching on automotive brands and their products. One of them looks at resale value, and the 2018 list reveals some no-brainers and a few surprises. Today we look at the cars offering the best resale value in 12 different categories. Stay tuned next week for a look that their SUV ranking.

Small car: Honda Fit

No surprise, the trusty Honda Fit once again constitutes the best investment in its segment in terms of resale value. Honda’s mighty mite’s great versatility is one of the factors that make it a hot commodity on the used-car market. Add to that its well-proven reliability and its fuel economy, and you have yourself a winning combination.

It beat out the Ford Fiesta as well as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, which shared third spot.

