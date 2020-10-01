Auto123 presents our guide to the best winter tires in Canada in 2022-2023. Discover the best winter tires for SUVs and pickup trucks!

See also our Guide to The Best Winter Tires for Cars & Smaller SUVs in Canada for 2022-2023

No surprise, given the current popularity of pickup trucks of all sizes, the winter tires available to put on them has also increased in recent years. What's more, automakers are increasingly offering more “rugged” versions of their pickups and SUVs, off-road variants that practically beg their owners to get off the paved roads and tackle the most demanding trails in search of adventure.

These types of trucks – for instance the Ford F-150 Raptor, Chevrolet Silverado ZR-2 and Ram T-Rex - are now available to everyone. Unfortunately, these mechanical beauties were first conceived with in mind those residing in the American Southwest, where off-road excursions are commonplace (just as Canadians love their snowmobiling, our American neighbours sure do love their desert adventures...).

What's more, this trend is making its way into the smaller pickup segments, as evidenced by the popularities of touring 4x4s like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Gladiator. And even the big-boy SUVs like the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe are now available in off-road versions!