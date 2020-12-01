Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Toyota Cutting Production by 40 Percent in September

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Toyota has been relatively unaffected by the global microchip shortage up to now, but now it appears that the lack of chips has caught up to it as well.  The Japanese automaker has announced that it will cut 40% of its global production this month.

Various factories belonging to the world’s largest auto manufacturer will be affected, including in Mexico, the United States… and Canada.

The company said production could be reduced by as much as 360,000 vehicles worldwide by the end of September. Toyota's North American division told Automotive News that it alone could lose between 60,000 and 90,000 vehicles. The parent company estimates that 80,000 units will be lost on our continent.

This is a considerable figure, but it is important to specify that not all models will be affected. Pickup trucks, in particular, will see their regular production maintained, meaning the revamped new 2022 Tundra will not be affected.

Shutdowns will also vary from location to location. Toyota published a partial schedule of its production shutdowns, which shows that some plants will be idling for only a few days next month, while others, such as the factory producing the Century sedan (Japanese market), will be closed for the entire month.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Vehicles leaving the Takoaka plant in Japan
Photo: Toyota
Vehicles leaving the Takoaka plant in Japan

The global microchip shortage continues to wreak havoc on the automotive industry. This is leading to some very unusual situations. In Brazil, for example, Volkswagen is selling its Fox without a multimedia screen. Ford has taken to delivering incomplete vehicles to its dealers with the promise of completing them later with the shipment of missing parts.

As for the chip situation, it's not clear when supplies could return to normal, but recall that experts earlier this summer pointed to the beginning of 2022.

For now, only one thing matters: patience.

You May Also Like

Toyota Suspends Some Operations in Japan in Wake of Earthquake

Toyota Suspends Some Operations in Japan in Wake of Earth...

The earthquake that rattled Japan last Saturday has led Toyota to suspend production at nine of its plants in Japan due to supply issues. The stoppage should...

The Toyota Land Cruiser withdrawn from the U.S. market after 2021

The Toyota Land Cruiser withdrawn from the U.S. market af...

The 2021 model-year will be the last year for the Toyota Land Cruiser on the U.S. market. Though it was no longer available in Canada, it remained an iconic ...

Toyota and Mazda Throwing Another $830 M into New Joint Plant in Alabama

Toyota and Mazda Throwing Another $830 M into New Joint P...

Toyota and Mazda are investing an added $830 M for the construction of their joint assembly plant in Alabama. The factory will produce around 300,000 vehicle...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI
A Few Tweaks for the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Article
2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition
2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition Review
Review
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to debut on October 23rd
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 