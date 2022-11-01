Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The First Vinfast Models Destined for North America Are on their Way

2023 VinFast 8 - Delivery
Photo: VinFast
2023 VinFast 8 - Delivery

•    VinFast has loaded the first VF 8s for North America onto ships and they are on their way.

•    In Canada, the first of the electric SUVs should arrive in early 2023.

•    At the Los Angeles Auto Show just ended, the company presented the VF 6 and VF 7, also destined for our market.

Great news from Vietnamese manufacturer VinFast yesterday. The company put on a little show as the first of its EVs destined for North America were loaded onto a ship. In all, 999 units of the VF 8 SUVs are on their way to California; the first American buyers can expect to receive their vehicle by the end of December. 

This is the first export batch of the brand's electric models. As for Canada, it’s expected the company will be delivering the first vehicles in early 2023. Ahead of that, the first VinFast stores are opening this month across Canada. 

2023 VinFast 8 - Press release
Photo: VinFast
2023 VinFast 8 - Press release

At the ceremony marking the occasion, Vingroup Vice Chairman and CEO Nguyen Viet Quang said that “The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Vietnam to the global audience.”

The next model set to cross the Pacific after the VF 8 is the VF 9 SUV. By the end of next year, two more models will be on their way. We had occasion to see the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs at the Los Angeles Auto Show last week. 

Watch for news about the official launch of the VF 8 in North America, when we'll have the opportunity to take a real test drive of this intriguing model. 

2023 VinFast 8 - On boat
Photo: VinFast
2023 VinFast 8 - On boat

