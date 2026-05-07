Volkswagen is increasing its vehicle prices in Canada but is compensating by offering 3 years of no-charge maintenance on its SUVs.

The price bumps and maintenance offer are in effect since May 1st.

The information regarding the changes obtained by Auto123 was confirmed and validated by Thomas Tetzlaff, Director of Public Relations for Volkswagen Canada. He explained the automaker's strategic decision is due in good part to inflation and customs tariffs.

Volkswagen Tiguan | Photo: Volkswagen

Price increases for 2026 Volkswagen Vehicles

The 2026 Volkswagen Taos sees its price increase by $500 across every trim in the catalogue. The MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) for a front-wheel-drive Trendline version is now $30,595.

The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan gets a $1,000 price bump, again applied to all trims. Its MSRP is now $37,495.

In the case of the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, VW slapped on a $600 increase. The MSRPs for the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are now $52,195 and $51,095, respectively.

The 2026 Volkswagen Jetta is affected as well. In its case, pricing jumps by $1,000, bringing the MSRP for a Trendline version to to $27,495. Only the Jetta GLI escapes, its starting remaining unchanged at $35,395.

| Photo: Volkswagen

New no-charge maintenance program for SUVs

Parallel to the price hike for most of its vehicles, Volkswagen is also announcing a new no-charge maintenance program for SUVs. it applies to the Taos, Tiguan, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The program includes scheduled maintenance at 15,000 km, 30,000 km, and 45,000 km.

Said Tetzlaff, “Our goal is to further cement the value equation of our SUV lineup, and we feel this initiative will go a long way towards that. This was also effective on May 1st.”