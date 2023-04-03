Volkswagen Golf R and GTI Photo: V.Aubé

• VW boss Thomas Schefer says the automaker will not develop a another generation of the gas-powered Golf.

• The arrival of a replacement in electric format is planned for 2027-2028.

• The Volkswagen Golf has been offered since 1974 and is among the best-selling cars in history.

Those present at the launch of the newest-generation Golf, now offered only in GTI and R variants, recall, were open about the likelihood they were looking at the last generation of the model, at least in its traditional ICE form.

Even those in favour of electrification recognize that a Golf R or Golf GTI powered by a responsive turbocharged 4-cylinder is a logical fit. Hard to image it taking another form.

It’s been generally assumed for a while now that next time the model is renewed, the model range will feature only electric powertrains.

You could say then that Volkswagen boss Thomas Schaefer’s recent confirmation of just that was a matter of stating the obvious. The executive told Automobilwoche that Volkswagen will not develop a new generation of Golf with a combustion engine after the end of the current model’s life cycle.

In the short term, fans can take solace in the fact that the current 8th-generation model, is set for a substantial update next year.

Volkswagen Golf R - Front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Schaefer explained that doing that “puts it (the Golf) in a great position until the end of the decade. Then we will have to see how the segment develops. If the world develops completely differently than expected by 2026 or 2027, then we can also launch a new generation. But I don't expect that to happen. So far, that’s not planned.”

Which makes Volkswagen’s plan to keep the name live entirely logical.

Said Schaefer, “It's clear that we will not be giving up iconic names like Golf, Tiguan and GTI, but will be transferring them to the electric world. But with the Golf in particular, it has to fit the genes. Just calling any vehicle that doesn’t work. We won't make that mistake.”

That sounds like a promise that there won’t be an electric Golf unless and until it can exhibit authentic Golf DNA, such as a flatter roof than the all-electric ID.3 compact hatchback. That won't be until 2028 at the earliest, Schaefer confirmed. That’s when Volkswagen plans to introduce its new SSP electric platform.

Volkswagen plans to offer only electric models in Europe by 2033.