Volkswagen HQ Expansion in Ontario: Phase One Complete

The headquarters of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. (VGCA) is expanding in Ontario. This week came some cutting of ribbons as phase one (of three) reaches completion.

The company announced the news via a press release that accompanied the inauguration ceremony. It took pride in pointing out that the project took less than a year to complete—faster than initially anticipated.

| Photo: Volkswagen

115,000 sq ft of additional warehouse space

The project primarily consists of expanding the existing facilities located in Ajax, Ontario. The renovations have added 115,000 sq ft of warehouse space, a portion of which will be dedicated to storing high-voltage batteries presumably, eventually, sourced from the planned future electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Additionally, 16 new loading docks and 124 parking spaces have been added.

There’s more to come with phases two and three of the expansion project for the Volkswagen Group Canada’s HQ in Ontario. Eventually, new spaces will be created for warehouse operations management, training and technical services. The entire expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

| Photo: Volkswagen

For VW, a renewed commitment to Canada

“This expansion is a testament to our dedication to our Canadian customers, our dealers and our employees,” said Edgar Estrada, CEO of Volkswagen Group Canada. “We are delighted to be able to say that we are on an upward trajectory and have serious growth plans in place.”

Among those in attendance for the occasion was Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade for the Ontario government. He noted that “our government is thrilled to see the completion of Volkswagen Group Canada’s first phase of expansion in Ajax, building on the company’s more than 70-year presence in Ontario.”

He added that “From expanded battery storage capabilities to new training centres, this investment will further strengthen Ontario’s leadership in the auto sector and unlock new opportunities for our world-class workers.”