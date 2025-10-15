Stellantis has announced a major investment in the United States, and it’s a decision with direct repercussions for Canada. With a colossal $13 billion plan — the largest single investment in its history — the automaker intends to boost its position in the American market and revitalize its plants, some of which had ceased operations.

However, the auto giant’s big investment within the US of A involves pulling back elsewhere – and that’s where the consequences for the Canadian industry come into play.

A structuring project

The Stellantis plan will unfold over four years and aims to increase American production capacity by 50 percent. On the agenda are five new models, a next-generation 4-cylinder engine and the modernization of several plants, which the company says will create some 5,000 manufacturing jobs in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Stellantis' Belvidere plant | Photo: Stellantis

Key announcements include the planned reopening of the Belvidere plant to assemble the Jeep Cherokee and Compass, production of a mid-size Ram truck in Toledo, and a large SUV in Warren, which will be available with a gasoline or range-extended hybrid powertrain.

Under the leadership of new president Antonio Filosa, who has been in the role since June, the strategy is clear: adapt to the increasingly protectionist U.S. market, respond to tariffs, and capitalize on the industrial recovery to solidify the company's local presence.

"We obviously share the goal of creating American jobs in American factories," stated Mr. Filosa, emphasizing the importance of the local manufacturing base.

Consequences for Canada

Canadian auto workers will be forgiven for seeing the moves altogether differently. Stellantis’ Brampton plant, which assembled the Jeep Compass for the North American market, will lose production of that model as it heads south of the border to the company’s Belvidere site.

The loss highlights anew Canada's vulnerability to Stellantis's industrial reshoring strategy. Recall that the automaker had already paused its investment projects on Canadian soil this past February.

Stellantis' plant in Windsor | Photo: Stellantis

The Canadian and Ontario governments will have to redouble their efforts to negotiate with the manufacturer and ensure that the investments promised for the Windsor plant come to fruition. The fallout from the latest blow goes far beyond the simple loss of production volume: it threatens the entire ecosystem of suppliers, dealerships and the entire economic network that revolves around the automotive manufacturing sector.

New challenges

Stellantis's announcement was well received by American investors and analysts, and the manufacturer's stock saw a sharp increase.

For its part, Canada must now more than ever defend its assets and negotiate firmly to ensure the automotive sector remains a pillar of its industry.

Stellantis did issue a statement to Agence-France Presse reiterating its commitment to Canada: “We have been in Canada for over 100 years, and we are investing,” the company said, and it added that it has "plans for Brampton and will share them upon further discussions with the Canadian government.”