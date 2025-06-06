• Volvo is introducing a new and improved version of the three-point seatbelt.

Volvo has long been a pioneer when it comes to automotive safety. One of its innovations was the three-point seatbelt, developed by Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin and introduced in 1959. It is, incredibly, still in use today.

Back then, Volvo also deserved credit for allowing general use of the technology, which helped lead to the seatbelt's widespread adoption across the industry. It took a little over 25 years for its use to become more generalized, but nonetheless, lives have been saved and continue to be saved thanks to this safety device.

Volvo estimates that at least a million lives have been spared thanks to this invention.

Today, the company is back with a new version of the three-point seatbelt. It believes this is a major improvement over the original concept.

| Photo: Volvo

The "smart" seatbelt

The new, "smart" seatbelt adapts to each occupant's body and adjusts its load and tension accordingly. To do this, it uses data from interior and exterior sensors to personalize protection based on road conditions and occupants.

This technology will debut with the upcoming EX60 SUV.

According to Volvo, the sensors can accurately detect an occupant's size, weight, body type and position. Based on this real-time data, the seatbelts optimize protection by increasing the belt load for larger passengers or lowering it for smaller passengers.

Current seatbelts in the company's vehicles already use three weight limitation profiles. With the new ones, this will be increased to 11. And, interestingly, the seatbelts be improved over time as they can receive over-the-air updates.

From a technological standpoint, this is extraordinary. We will, of course, have to see how it functions, but if lives can be saved, it's hard to be against it.

The only drawback is that once again, technology is being added to vehicles, and potentially new glitches, if the seatbelts use new technologies.

We will certainly see over time, but this innovation could set a new standard.

And will Volvo once again share its patent for all to use? That’s not clear, especially since the new technology was developed jointly with ZF Lifetec. Volvo says it hopes to share it.