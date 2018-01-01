Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Autonomous Driving: Volvo Cars Will Supply XC90s to DiDi in China

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volvo Cars will supply XC90 SUVs to DiDi Autonomous Driving, the subsidiary of Chinese company Didi Chuxing dedicated to developing autonomous driving technologies.

The Swedish automaker issued a statement last week revealing that the XC90s will be equipped with backup systems needed to control functions such as steering and braking.

As part of the partnership between the two companies, Volvo will also collaborate on integrating DiDi's additional software and hardware, which are essential to make the vehicles compatible with autonomous driving.

In 2020, Volvo supplied the Chinese firm with XC60 SUVs for a robotaxi pilot project conducted in Shanghai. For this new pilot project, the XC90s (of which a few hundred units will be provided) will be the first vehicles to receive a new autonomous-drive platform called Gemini. They will be used in China in a network of chauffeured cars operated by DiDi.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The Sino-Swedish agreement aims to strengthen Volvo Cars' position as a vehicle supplier and partner to companies wishing to operate autonomous vehicle fleets.

In addition, by combining the XC90's safety features and other driver assistance systems with DiDi's autonomous driving system, the two partners plan to ultimately employ these vehicles in a commercial robotaxi service - without a driver on board - in China, but also in the United States.

Volvo Cars became a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely in 2010.

You May Also Like

An All-Electric Version Planned for the Next-Gen Volvo XC90

An All-Electric Version Planned for the Next-Gen Volvo XC90

The next-generation Volvo XC90 will include an all-electric variant when it comes to market in 2022, based on comments made by Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The SUVs (and Pickups)

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The SUVs (and Pickups)

Auto123 makes its choices of the 30 most anticipated models that will be arriving in Canada in 2021-2022, and even in 2023. Today, 10 notable SUVs and pickup...

Volvo XC40 vs Volvo XC90: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Volvo XC40 vs Volvo XC90: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Auto123 decides what 10 things you really want to know the 2020 Volvo XC40 and Volvo XC90, premium SUVs with a strong family resemblance that stare at each o...

More Articles

From this author

Luc Gagné
Articles By
Luc Gagné
2018 Nissan Qashqai
Review of the 2018 Nissan Qashqai Crossover
Review
Porsche Camp4: Full House in Quebec This Year
Article
2018 Nissan LEAF Review
2018 Nissan LEAF: A More Viable Solution for ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 