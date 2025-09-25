• Auto123 reviews the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive.

Within the rich and diverse BMW lineup, the 5 Series has always sought to present an ideal balance between the sporty dynamism of the smaller models and the opulent luxury of the higher segments.

The new 2025 BMW 550e xDrive strengthens this position by adding a dimension of electrification and performance. It presents itself as an attractive alternative for those seeking a prestigious sedan that offers both exciting performance and increased energy efficiency, but aren't ready or interested to make the leap to a fully electric powertrain like the i5.

This intelligent plug-in hybrid approach allows the 550e xDrive to target a customer segment concerned with reducing their environmental footprint without compromising the driving pleasure and level of luxury expected from a BMW in this category, and without going fully electric.

2025 BMW 550e xDrive – What’s new?

The 2025 BMW 550e xDrive introduces substantial changes compared to its predecessors in the 5 Series lineup. The central element is undoubtedly its plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine with an electric motor, developing a combined output of 483 hp.

Design of the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive – 7.0/10

The exterior profile of the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive is shaped by a fluid roofline, expansive glass area and low stance, evoking a grand tourer vocation. The optional illuminated BMW Iconic Glow grille is a modern visual signature. When the vehicle is plugged in, this grille lights up.

The exterior design of this 5 Series sparks debate, particularly the front end. We weren't immediately won over by its aesthetics, but we must admit that, with time, you get used to it. That said, the front grille seems disproportionate, and the angular, modern design of the headlights clashes with the more classic lines traditionally associated with BMW.

There is a notable stylistic break from previous generations, which may disconcert brand enthusiasts. However, after a while, you begin to appreciate the boldness of this choice and perceive a certain coherence in the overall design.

The interior

Fortunately, inside, we're back on familiar ground.

The cabin of the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive is a showcase of modernity, dominated by the imposing BMW Curved Display, which merges a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

The quality of materials is impeccable, with options for Merino leather and Veganza, a vegan alternative. Luxury touches, such as optional massaging seats, four-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel contribute to a very luxurious atmosphere.

A panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, amplifying the sense of space; however, it does not open.

Technology in the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive - 8.5/10

The 2025 BMW 550e xDrive is at the forefront of technology, with the BMW Curved Display and the iDrive 8.5 operating system as its cornerstones. Gesture control, navigation with augmented reality, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system enrich the experience. Smartphone integration via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is seamless. An integrated navigation system and a wireless charger are also present.

In terms of safety, the 550e is generously equipped with standard driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and various adaptive cruise control systems to ensure serene journeys.

Powertrain of the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive - 8.5/10

At the heart of the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive lies a plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 gasoline engine with an electric motor. This synergy delivers a combined output of 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Power is managed by an 8-speed STEPTRONIC automatic transmission, renowned for its smoothness and responsiveness. The standard xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal grip in all conditions. The electric motor's power—estimated at 194 hp—significantly contributes to the overall performance.

The various "My Modes" allow the powertrain's responsiveness and energy efficiency to be adapted to the driver's preferences and road conditions. The transition between electric and combustion modes, the availability of power, and the overall enjoyment of this hybrid powertrain will be important elements of our analysis.

Driving the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive – 8.0/10

The driving experience of the 550e xDrive is first and foremost a successful marriage, between the comfort expected of a luxury sedan and a surprising agility for its size. The adaptive suspension, often paired with air springs, offers a smooth ride in Normal mode and firms up in Sport mode for more dynamic handling. In Electric mode, the silence and refinement contribute to the luxurious atmosphere.

The sound of the inline-6 engine, when it kicks in, is pleasant without being intrusive. Acceleration is brisk, with a 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of just over 4 seconds, testifying to its solid performance.

One of the major strengths of the 2025 550e lies in its ability to adapt to all situations thanks to My Modes. About to embark on a long highway trip? Select Efficient mode to optimize fuel consumption. Feel like having fun on a winding road? Sport mode will transform the car's behaviour for a more dynamic experience. And for daily city commutes, Electric mode will allow you to drive in silence and without emissions.

Range

The all-electric range of the BMW 550e xDrive is advertised at up to 53 km. On a frigid morning, we were surprised to see the range climb to 55 km. Unfortunately, this was an isolated case. On all other days, with a full battery, the trip computer indicated a range of 47 km. We also noted, over several days, that the real-world range did not match the advertised range. For a 20 km trip, more than 30 km of range would vanish in the blink of an eye.

2025 BMW 550e xDrive – Canadian pricing

The MSRP for the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive in Canada is set at $84,700 CAD, and it goes up from there, of course, depending on the chosen options. Our test vehicle, which included several options, was valued at $100,150. And it can go higher.

Your questions about the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive

What is the real-world electric range of the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive in Canadian conditions?

The official range is 53 km. We hovered around that.

Is the curved display truly intuitive in daily use?

The intuitiveness of BMW's curved display for daily use requires adaptation. It's modern and integrated, but less practical without physical buttons. Fortunately, the radio features quick-access keys for volume and changing channels only.

The final word

The 2025 BMW 550e xDrive occupies a unique position with little direct competition. Although its exterior aesthetics may be subject to debate, it offers a typically BMW driving experience that is both pleasant and sporty. The plug-in hybrid function left us perplexed as to its real utility. However, if this hybridization allows it to deliver nearly 500 hp and produce a vehicle that is so responsive and fun to drive, then we say yes immediately!

