• BMW today presented the next-generation 2025 M5.

Last year, BMW presented the next-generation 2024 5 Series. Now the sporty M5 variant gets its own update, the German automaker having just debuted the new M Series coming for 2025.

We're talking about the seventh generation for this model, which for the first time adopts a plug-in hybrid configuration.

2025 BMW M5, three-quarters rear | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW M5 - What’s new?

The new hybrid system combines a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission. This configuration, similar to that of the BMW XM, brings total power to 717 hp, better than the 627 of the outgoing generation M5 CS. Torque is rated at 738 lb-ft.

However, it's worth noting that the extra weight required by hybrid technology means that the model tips the scales at 5,390 lb, some 1,000 more than the replaced version. To compensate, BMW has used plastic for the engine oil sump, among other components.

2025 BMW M5, engine | Photo: BMW

Despite this weight increase, performance levels remain impressive, with a 0-100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (305 km/h with the M Driver package). The V8 engine develops 577 hp, while the electric motor produces 194 hp.

The lithium-ion battery, with a usable capacity of 14.8 kWh, offers an electric range of 40 km. On this point, it's disappointing.

The M5's chassis gets adaptive dampers and a unique suspension with double wishbones at the front and a multi-link system at the rear. The 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear are equipped with powerful brakes with 16.1-inch discs at the front and 15.7-inch discs at the rear.

The all-wheel drive system is lighter and more efficient than that of the previous model. And since we're talking about a BMW sports car here, the system's configuration gives priority to the rear wheels, for the driving feel of a rear-wheel drive model. A rear-wheel-drive mode is also available, as is a four-wheel-drive sports cog.

2025 BMW M5, profile | Photo: BMW

Design of the 2025 BMW M5

The new M5 is slightly larger than its predecessor, stretching out to 200.6 inches, with a 118.3-inch wheelbase. Its design features front air intakes and a sporty four-tailpipe exhaust system. As an option, the grille surround can be illuminated, a fashionable trend throughout the industry.

2025 BMW M5, interior | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW M5, driver's seat | Photo: BMW

Inside

Once you're on board, you'll discover features unique to the model, such as the graphics displayed on the dashboard's digital screen and on the surface representing the vehicle's multimedia system.

The M5 will be officially unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 in the UK next month. A family variant of the car, the M5 Touring, is also planned for the US market, to compete with the Audi RS6 Avant.

Deliveries of the model worldwide will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

2025 BMW M5 pricing in Canada

The 2025 BMW M5 gets a starting price of $135,000 in Canada.

2025 BMW M5, front | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW M5, rear | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW M5, from above | Photo: BMW