• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani.

Relatively affordable - especially, right now, on a lease - the 2025 Fiat 500e small electric car with its 42-kWh battery is designed for the city. In that environment, it surprises with its driving pleasure and endearing personality, even though the limits of its range and interior space are undeniable. It's an interesting daily driver, but less convincing outside of an urban context.

In brief

This compact electric city car offers a claimed range of up to 227 km. It is aimed at those who want an easy-to-live-with electric car that also stands out visually. The Armani trim adds a stronger aesthetic signature without transforming the underlying technical specs.

In daily use, it proves more pleasant than expected. Its main limitations remain its range and size, which confine it primarily to urban use.

This is the 500e in a nutshell: One look at the range and the size and the head says 'no no no', but drive it and the little EV can make the heart say 'yes yes yes'.

| Photo: Auto123

Here’s a confession: We didn’t particularly want to drive this car. Out of curiosity, sure, but we were still apprehensive about our late-winter test week. Too small, too limited, perhaps too much of an “object” to be truly interesting for daily life. There was also the Fiat name, which still carries a reputation for suspect reliability. We wondered if we would make it through the week without incident.

We should point out, however, that the 500e has little in common with the older Fiats that earned the brand its iffy reputation, like the 500X. This EV is currently the only Fiat offered in Canada and, due to its simpler electric design, it gives a much more reassuring impression than the brand logo might suggest.

The 500e doesn’t revolutionize anything, but the package works. The car can slip in everywhere, is simple to live with and quickly becomes enjoyable to use. It’s not spectacular, but it’s efficient. You just have to accept one thing from the start: it isn't built for every situation.

| Photo: Fiat

What’s different about the Armani Version?

Technically, next to nothing. It shares the same base as other 500e models: front-wheel drive, a 42-kWh battery, an output of 118 hp and a claimed range of 227 km.

The name of the variant makes it clear: The difference lies in appearance, as well as in some additions on the equipment front. In Canada, the Giorgio Armani trim adds 17-inch wheels with the GA logo, a 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer, specific interior accents and several Armani signatures throughout the cabin. Even the exterior colours change the vibe.

In short, the car doesn't become different to drive; it becomes different to look at and experience.

| Photo: Fiat

Design of the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani – 9.0/10

The 500e has always had a strong visual foundation. Here, it’s simply more stylish. The tiny car is just as tiny, but the presentation makes it feel more premium. It becomes as much statement piece than as small car. And it works.

Inside

The Armani effect is mostly seen in the details. Fabrics, logos, finishes — everything is a bit more refined. But make no mistake: we aren't switching categories. The base 500e is already well-presented. Here, you’re adding style, not function.

What surprises most is the front space, which almost makes you forget the pint-sized-ness of it all. Venture in back, though, and reality sets back in fast.

| Photo: Fiat

Technology of the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani – 7.5/10

The interface is simple and effective without being overcomplicated. Central screen, digital instrumentation, CarPlay, Android Auto: it’s all there. Nothing exceptional, but nothing frustrating either. The Armani version mostly adds a better atmosphere and a more interesting audio system, but doesn't fundamentally change the experience.

| Photo: Auto123

Powertrain of the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani – 7.5/10

The Fiat 500e uses a 42-kWh battery and a motor with output pegged at 118 hp. The advertised range in Canada of 227 km can drop to a scary 125 km in winter, another reminder of reality.

Fast charging can reach about 85 kW, with a 10 to 80-percent charge taking just over 40 minutes under ideal conditions.

Granted, these are modest figures. Very modest. But in the city, it works very well. It’s when you step outside that frame that the limits appear. This is not a car made for eating up highway miles.

| Photo: Fiat

Driving the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani – 8.5/10 (city), 6.0/10 (anywhere else)

In its element, the car is lively, reactive and light. The Fiat 500e provides a sense of dynamism you might not expect; it doesn't feel like it’s constantly overcompensating for its small size. It drives naturally, simply, almost relaxingly.

What do we mean by relaxingly? In the city, the 500e has the rare talent of making trips feel shorter, easier and less tiring. It parks easily, merges well, has a tight turning radius and makes the driver feel they’re always taking proper measure of the car's dimensions. For those who drive primarily in urban environments, this is no small detail.

The fly in the ointment during our test was the set of Nexen winter tires mounted on the car, which frankly disappointed. They made the 500e very slippery in winter conditions and undermined the confidence it otherwise inspired. To be clear: the car didn't seem at fault here, but rather the tire choice. With a better winter set, the experience would likely have been much more reassuring.

Real-world consumption

During our winter test, consumption settled at 25.1 kWh/100 km in urban use. This is high on paper, but logical in context: cold temperatures, short trips, heavy heater use. In more favourable conditions, you should get better results.

| Photo: Auto123

2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani - Pricing in Canada

The starting price for the 2025 Fiat 500e in Canada is $39,995*. In February 2026, certain lease offers completely changed the buzz around the model, with rates around $25 per week. At that price point, the car became difficult to ignore.

*Stellantis has just announced that the price remains unchanged for the 2026 model, which will be available in early summer.

Competitors of the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani

The Mini Cooper Electric remains the most natural comparison. Same size, same approach, same type of clientele.

The rest of the market is elsewhere, with a panoply of vehicles offering more interior space and greater versatility, for a higher price. Many of them are less fun than the 500e, though.

Takeaways

• A small electric car that is more pleasant than expected.

• An Armani version that focuses primarily on style.

• Limited but consistent range for the city.

• A positive surprise after a few days of use.

• Winter tires that clearly penalized the test drive.

Your questions about the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani

Does the Armani treatment change the performance?

No. The mechanical components are identical to other 500e models.

Can you take long trips with the Fiat 500e?

Yes, but it is likely to become a stressful, even exasperating experience. That is not its vocation; it is made for the city.

Why has there been so much talk about it?

Recently, the hype can be attributed to very aggressive promotions in early 2026 that caused demand to explode.

| Photo: Fiat

The final word

The 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani has a real sense of coherence within the lineup. It takes a known mechanical base — objectively limited but well-suited to the city — and turns it into a statement piece. It does exactly what it set out to do, and it does it rather well.

The most interesting part, ultimately, is that it wins you over beyond its appearance. Expectations weren't high, and the risk of disappointment seemed real. Yet, within 48 hours, its charms won us over. The car is easy to live with, fun to drive and makes you forget its small size rather quickly. You just have to accept that reality quickly catches up to the image when you take the car out of its comfort zone.

If you’re looking for a rational small electric car, there are more logical choices. If you want an electric city car full of personality — one that is endearing and dressed like an Italian fashion accessory — the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani is looking at you.