2026 Fiat 500e Holds Line on Pricing

Stellantis has confirmed that the 2026 Fiat 500e, the smallest electric car available in North America, will return to Canadian showrooms this summer, maintaining its position as one of the market's most accessible EVs with a starting MSRP of $39,995.

Those who have followed the trials and tribulations of Fiat's sole model offered in North America will know that the slow-selling model achieved something akin to Labubu Doll status earlier this year. Why? Aggressive dealer lease promotions saw some consumers paying as little as $25 per week for their 2025 500e, which led to a surge in the little EV’s popularity. Let's just say that at that price, its innate charms came to the forefront.

Now Stellantis looks to capitalize on that momentum for the 2026 model-year. Aside from the price remaining frozen, the brand is introducing a few vibrant updates to keep the electric “cinquecento” feeling fresh.

| Photo: Fiat

2026 Fiat 500e - What’s new?

The most striking addition for 2026 is a new paint colour dubbed Miami Sunset, a vivid metallic yellow that joins a palette already known for expressive shades like Rose Gold and Ocean Green.

This aesthetic flair continues inside the cabin; the entry-level Pop trim features a body-coloured dashboard panel, while the more premium Icona trim ($42,995 MSRP) upgrades to a sophisticated pearl finish.

The Icona trim remains the choice for those seeking extra tech, adding blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, higher-quality steering wheel and a front wiper defroster, essential for Canadian winters.

| Photo: Fiat

Powertrain of the 2026 Fiat 500e

The most significant functional upgrade for this EV has to do with charging it. For the first time, Fiat 500e EVs – 2026 models but also 2024 and 2025 editions - are officially compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network. By using a Mopar adapter or a "Magic Dock" station, Fiat drivers can now access thousands of additional DC fast-charging points across North America. This should help at least mitigate some of the range anxiety inherent in a city-focused vehicle that continues to offer miserly range.

Because yes, mechanically, the 500e remains a dedicated urbanite. It retains its 42-kWh battery and a front-mounted motor producing 117 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. Its 227-km range is modest compared to long-range cruisers.

For those pushing the limits of a charge, the unique Sherpa Mode returns. This emergency setting optimizes efficiency by capping the top speed at 80 km/h and reducing power output to ensure the driver reaches their destination. When a plug is found, the 85-kW fast-charging capability can replenish 80 percent of the battery in roughly 35 minutes.

Production is getting underway now at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy.

| Photo: Fiat

| Photo: Fiat

| Photo: Fiat