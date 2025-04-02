• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+.

Imagine gliding quietly and smoothly down the road, the panoramic roof open, enjoying the sun and the scenery. This is the experience offered by the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+, a plug-in hybrid SUV that blends luxury, performance and eco-responsibility. With this trim, Lexus offers a driving experience that is both refined and environmentally conscious.

2025 Lexus NX 450h+ - What's new?

The panoramic roof, now available on the Executive and F SPORT 3 trims, offers a driving experience open to the outside world, providing abundant natural light and an increased sense of space.

The advanced parking system is another welcome addition, facilitating manoeuvres in tight spaces thanks to proven technology.

The Lexus NX 450h+, three-quarters rear | Photo: Lexus

Design of the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+

The design of the 2025 Lexus NX, while faithful to Lexus's modern aesthetic with its iconic hourglass grille, can elicit mixed opinions. That grille is big, yes indeed – and it may cause worry for some owners who find it could be vulnerable to damage in the event of a minor collision.

But, other stylistic elements contribute positively to its sporty charisma. The tapered taillights and optional 20-inch wheels enhance its dynamic appearance, while the triple-beam LED headlights guarantee excellent nighttime visibility, combining functionality and aesthetics in a remarkable way.

Lexus NX 450h+, steering wheel, screen | Photo: Lexus

Technology in the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+

Unsurprisingly, the interior of the Lexus NX 450h+ integrates various advanced technologies. The Lexus Interface multimedia system centralizes control of media, navigation, and connectivity options. The user interface is responsive and easy to use.

The virtual assistant integrated into the system allows users to vocally control functions such as climate settings, music selection, or navigation instructions.

We also note the digital displays that provide essential information clearly, and a large central touchscreen that simplifies access to different functions.

Powertrain of the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+

The 2025 Lexus NX 450h+ is powered by a plug-in hybrid system that combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor. The latter is powered by an 18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Together, these two engines deliver a combined output of 304 horsepower and a maximum torque of 295 lb-ft, which allows the NX 450h+ to achieve brisk acceleration, going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6 seconds.

The continuously variable transmission (CVT) ensures smooth and responsive driving, both in the city and on the highway. It optimizes engine speed to maximize fuel efficiency and minimize noise.

One of the main advantages of this plug-in hybrid powertrain is its versatility. You can choose to drive in 100% electric mode for your daily trips, with a range of up to 60 km. In hybrid mode, the gasoline engine and the electric motor work in synergy to optimize performance and fuel consumption.

Fuel economy

This model proves to be efficient with a combined consumption of 2.8 Le/100 km in electric mode. The 60 km of maximum range effectively covers the majority of daily trips without using gasoline.

In gasoline mode, consumption remains moderate with an average of 6.3 liters/100 km in the city and 6.6 liters/100 km in combined cycle.

Lexus NX 450h+, on the road | Photo: Lexus

Driving the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+

The NX 450h+ offers a near-silent drive when in electric mode. The transition from electric to hybrid mode is generally smooth, but the change can be noticeable, especially during sharp acceleration or uphill.

On winding roads, the NX 450h+ demonstrates good handling, but its weight and the height of its center of gravity limit its agility. The steering is precise, even if some body roll is felt in tight turns. The suspension offers a good compromise between comfort and dynamism, effectively absorbing road irregularities.

The all-wheel drive ensures good traction, even on slippery surfaces. The electric mode is particularly appreciated in cold weather, as torque is available immediately. The electric range is sufficient for most daily trips.

Overall, the NX 450h+ may not be the sportiest vehicle, but it offers a good balance of safety, comfort, and fuel economy.

Lexus NX 450h+, F Sport logo | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus NX 450h+ Canadian prices

The 2025 Lexus NX is offered in a very wide range of versions and powertrains, which is reflected in a very wide price range. The base model, the NX 250 Signature, has an MSRP in Canada of $50,815.

If you’re interested in the plug-in hybrid version, the NX 450h+, you will need a more substantial budget. The NX 450h+ Ultra Premium starts at $59,990, while the more equipped NX 450h+ Executive starts at $77,145.

We had the opportunity to drive the top-of-the-line version, the NX 450h+ F SPORT 3, which has a base MSRP of $77,265.

The main competitors of the NX 450h+, such as the Volvo XC60 Recharge and the BMW X3 xDrive30e, are offered at similar prices, generally between $60,000 and $80,000 CAD for comparable versions.

The Lexus NX 450h+ offers good value for money considering its performance, equipment and level of refinement.

The final word

The 2025 Lexus NX 450h+ aims to stand out in the luxury plug-in hybrid SUV segment, but does it fully convince? Certainly, it offers an attractive package with an elegant design, a refined interior, and a high-performance and eco-responsible powertrain. The driving experience is pleasant, especially thanks to the quietness of the electric mode and the versatility of all-wheel drive.

However, the NX 450h+ faces fierce competition. While it distinguishes itself with its own identity, it does not necessarily surpass its rivals on all points. For example, the Volvo XC60 T8 offers a greater electric range, while the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e offers a more dynamic driving experience.

In addition, the price of the NX 450h+ can be a deterrent for some buyers. The high-end versions easily exceed $80,000 CAD, which positions it at the top of the segment. Finally, its exterior and interior dimensions may seem tight, especially for drivers who prioritize space and practicality.

Lexus NX 450h+, charging port | Photo: Lexus

Some of your questions about the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+

What are the advantages of plug-in hybrid technology at Lexus?

Lexus plug-in hybrids, like the NX 450h+, offer a consumption of approximately 2.8 Le/100 km in electric mode and an electric range of up to 60 km, combining the advantages of electric driving for short trips and the flexibility of gasoline engines for long distances.

How can I charge my Lexus NX 450h+?

The Lexus NX 450h+ offers you flexibility in charging. Here are your options:

• Home charging (slow): Simply plug it into a standard 120V electrical outlet. Expect about 12 hours for a full charge.

• Home or public charging (fast): Use a Level 2 (240V) charging station to charge your NX 450h+ in approximately 2.5 hours. You can install a Level 2 charging station at your home or use those available in public places.

It’s worth noting that the 2025 NX 450h+ is not compatible with Level 3 fast charging (DCFC).

2025 Lexus NX 450h+ competitors

• BMW X3 xDrive30e

• Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e

• Volvo XC60 T8