The new 2025 Lexus NX, on sale as of now at Canadian Lexus dealers, receives a starting price of $50,815 CAD. That gives buyers the NX 250 Signature, the first of a long list of models and powertrain/grade combinations.
Starting pricing climbs as high as $77,265, for the NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 model.
2025 Lexus NX – What’s new?
There a few mild upgrades to the luxury SUV for 2025, namely the addition of advanced park assist functions for two of the variants, the NX 350 Executive and the NX 350 F SPORT 3. The NX 450h+ Executive and NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 models now come with a panoramic roof.
Powertrains of the 2025 Lexus NX
Otherwise it’s the status quo, the model available once again in ICE-only, hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations, with four powertrain options available. All models in Canada are equipped with all-wheel-drive powertrains.
The NX 250 has a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine under the hood, working with an 8-speed direct shift auto transmission. Output reaches 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque; fuel consumption is rated at 8.4L/100 km (combined).
Next up is NX 350, equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine with intercooling and active noise control, wedded to the same 8-speed transmission. This variant delivers more power, with output rated at 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Fuel consumption rating here is a combined 9.5L/100km (city/highway combined).
The NX 350h runs on a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and electronic CVT. System output is 240 hp, and a combined fuel consumption rating of 6.0L/100km.
The NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid model is equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, the same CVT and a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, with output pegged at 304 system hp. Fuel efficiency rating is 2.8 Le/100 km per 100km (city/highway combined). Range is a very decent 60 km, in ideal conditions of course.
Here is the full Canadian price list (showing MSRPs, in CAD) for the many variants of the 2025 Lexus NX:
- - NX 250 Signature - $50,815
- - NX 350 Premium - $54,470
- - NX 350 Luxury - $59,149
- - NX 350 Ultra Luxury - $63,117
- - NX 350 Executive - $68,383
- - NX 350 F SPORT 1 - $59,290
- - NX 350 F SPORT 2 - $62,192
- - NX 350 F SPORT 3 - $68,583
- - NX 350h Premium - $56,415
- - NX 350h Luxury - $61,095
- - NX 350h Ultra Luxury - $65,062
- - NX 350h Executive - $69,808
- - NX 450h+ Ultra Premium - $59,990
- - NX 450h+ Executive - $77,145
- - NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 - $77,265