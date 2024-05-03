The new 2025 Lexus NX, on sale as of now at Canadian Lexus dealers, receives a starting price of $50,815 CAD. That gives buyers the NX 250 Signature, the first of a long list of models and powertrain/grade combinations.

Starting pricing climbs as high as $77,265, for the NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 model.

2025 Lexus NX – What’s new?

There a few mild upgrades to the luxury SUV for 2025, namely the addition of advanced park assist functions for two of the variants, the NX 350 Executive and the NX 350 F SPORT 3. The NX 450h+ Executive and NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 models now come with a panoramic roof.

2024/25 Lexus NX 350 F-Sport, engine | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrains of the 2025 Lexus NX

Otherwise it’s the status quo, the model available once again in ICE-only, hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations, with four powertrain options available. All models in Canada are equipped with all-wheel-drive powertrains.

The NX 250 has a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine under the hood, working with an 8-speed direct shift auto transmission. Output reaches 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque; fuel consumption is rated at 8.4L/100 km (combined).

Next up is NX 350, equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine with intercooling and active noise control, wedded to the same 8-speed transmission. This variant delivers more power, with output rated at 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Fuel consumption rating here is a combined 9.5L/100km (city/highway combined).

The NX 350h runs on a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and electronic CVT. System output is 240 hp, and a combined fuel consumption rating of 6.0L/100km.

The NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid model is equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, the same CVT and a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, with output pegged at 304 system hp. Fuel efficiency rating is 2.8 Le/100 km per 100km (city/highway combined). Range is a very decent 60 km, in ideal conditions of course.

The 2024/25 Lexus NX | Photo: Lexus

Here is the full Canadian price list (showing MSRPs, in CAD) for the many variants of the 2025 Lexus NX:

- NX 250 Signature - $50,815

- NX 350 Premium - $54,470

- NX 350 Luxury - $59,149

- NX 350 Ultra Luxury - $63,117

- NX 350 Executive - $68,383

- NX 350 F SPORT 1 - $59,290

- NX 350 F SPORT 2 - $62,192

- NX 350 F SPORT 3 - $68,583

- NX 350h Premium - $56,415

- NX 350h Luxury - $61,095

- NX 350h Ultra Luxury - $65,062

- NX 350h Executive - $69,808

- NX 450h+ Ultra Premium - $59,990

- NX 450h+ Executive - $77,145

- NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 - $77,265