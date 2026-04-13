• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport 3.
If you see a Lexus on the road in Canada, there’s a very good chance it’s an NX. It is the brand's bread and butter, manufactured right here in Ontario. Until last year, you had a heartbreaking choice to make: take the hybrid model (350h) for fuel economy, or take the turbo model (350) to get the aggressive F Sport look.
For 2026, Lexus has finally understood that people want to have their cake and eat it too. Enter the NX 350h F Sport 3. It has the heart of a sensible hybrid but the costume of a bad boy.
We spent a week behind the wheel of this new version, with a fully equipped price nearing $75,000 (ouch!), to see if this marriage of reason and passion holds up on the road, or if it's just marketing.
2026 Lexus NX – What’s new?
The big news for 2026 is the arrival of the F Sport 2 and F Sport 3 trims for the classic hybrid powertrain (350h). Previously, you had to pay top dollar for the plug-in hybrid (450h+) or settle for the gas-only powertrain to get the flashier look.
Our test model was an F Sport 3, meaning it was loaded to the gills: adaptive suspension, triple-beam headlights, panoramic roof and Mark Levinson audio system.
Design of the 2026 Lexus NX – 8.0/10
Our test car was painted in Grecian Water (a superb electric blue) with black F SPORT accents. Honestly? It looks sharp. The 20-inch black wheels fill the arches well, and the front grille, while massive, is better integrated than on older models. It looks compact, muscular and ready to pounce - even if, under the hood, the mechanics are focused on economy.
It’s a bit like wearing track shoes to go grocery shopping: it doesn't make you go faster through the aisles, but you feel more dynamic.
Inside
The Circuit Red interior isn’t subtle. It’s red, it’s bright, it’s sporty. We love it! Also, the build quality is irreproachable — not a creak, everything feels solid. The F Sport seats are excellent; they wrap around you well (perhaps a bit too much if you have the build of an offensive lineman).
However, you can tell it’s a compact SUV. If you have tall teenagers, they will find rear legroom wanting compared to a RAV4 or a CR-V. Same goes for the trunk: the floor is high, which limits volume for large boxes.
Technology in the 2026 Lexus NX – 8.0/10
The 14-inch touchscreen is magnificent. The interface is fast and wireless CarPlay works well. The 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system (included in F Sport 3) is a marvel. It’s powerful, clear and precise.
But it’s not all sunshine. Lexus persists with its E-Latch electronic door handles. To get out, you have to push a button on the handle. It’s “cool”, but every new passenger we took in panicked for five seconds trying to pull the handle like a normal human. Why reinvent the wheel (or in this case, the door handle)?
Also, the touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel (which display their function in the head-up display) require an adaptation period. It’s more distracting and frustrating than a simple button. These buttons have functions; we want to access them directly, not wonder if we’re on the right page and if the action will actually happen.
Powertrain of the 2026 Lexus NX – 7.5/10
Under the hood, we find the proven Toyota/Lexus hybrid system. Except this one is not to confused with the one under the hood of the gas-engine NX 350, which has a turbo. Here, the focus is on efficiency.
The 2.5L, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine (so, no turbo) offers 240 hp with the support of two electric motors and an electronic CVT (eCVT). It features all-wheel drive (AWD-e with an independent rear electric motor).
Driving the 2026 Lexus NX 350h – 7.5/10
That engine sufficient for daily life, but don't let the Sport badging fool you. It’s not a rocket. 0–100 km/h acceleration takes 7.2 seconds (compared to 6.6 seconds for the gas Turbo version). It’s decent, but nothing more.
The real downside? The noise. Floor the accelerator to pass, and the 4-cylinder engine begins to drone angrily. The CVT is part of the reason, and the result lacks refinement for a vehicle at this price. At a steady speed, things are quiet, but the effort is quickly audible.
The F Sport version comes with an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). In Sport S+ mode, it firms up the dampers. It corners surprisingly flat for an SUV. The chassis is sound, and you can have a little fun in the curves.
Lexus delivers the NX with 20-inch run-flat tires. This is the vehicle's other Achilles' heel. These tires are hard. On battered early-spring roads, the ride is harsh. You feel the expansion joints, and potholes resonate through the cabin. Furthermore, the wheels cost a fortune to replace and often wear out faster. If you’re looking for the usual plush Lexus comfort, try a non-F Sport version with 18-inch wheels; the difference will be notable.
Range and fuel consumption
This is the vehicle's raison d'être, and it delivers (mostly). Officially, it’s rated at 6.0L/100 km (Combined). Our reality (winter/early spring): we averaged around 7.2L/100 km.
There’s a gap there between the figures, but even our fuel consumption total is excellent for a 240-hp luxury AWD SUV.
2026 Lexus NX 350h – Canadian pricing
Hold onto your hats; inflation has taken its toll. Here are the "all-in" prices (including freight, PDI, and fees) based on the Canadian configurator:
- • 2026 NX 350h: $60,749.90.
- • 2026 NX 350h Luxury: $64,889.90 (+$4,140).
- • 2026 NX 350h F SPORT 2: $68,266.90 (+$7,517).
- • 2026 NX 350h Ultra-Luxury: $68,856.90 (+$8,107).
- • 2026 NX 350h F SPORT 3 (Our model): The price climbs to $74,457.90 (Base $60,749.90 + $13,708.00 in options).
Over $74,000 for a compact hybrid SUV? It’s starting to get expensive per kilometre, even if the resale value is rock solid.
Some of your questions regarding the 2026 Lexus NX
Are run-flat tires really that bad?
Yes and no. On a beautiful new highway, they’re fine. But in the city during spring? They’re harsh and noisy. And the day you split one in a pothole on a Sunday night far from everything... you’ll miss having a spare tire.
Is the F Sport worth the cost on the hybrid?
It’s purely for aesthetics and handling. If you love the look and want a slightly firmer drive, yes. If you just want maximum comfort, go for an Executive or Ultra-Luxury package.
Is the cargo space sufficient?
For a couple or a small family, yes. But compared to a RAV4 (on the same platform), the NX’s trunk is smaller and the loading sill is high. A stroller and groceries will fit, but camping holidays will require organization (or a roof box).
The final word
The Lexus NX 350h is, fundamentally, an excellent machine. It is reliable, economical and well-built. But here is our friendly advice after a week of testing: forget the F Sport versions on the hybrid.
They add only style and firmness to a vehicle that, by nature, is not sporty. You’re paying a salty premium (over $13,000!) only to end up with hard tires that spoil the primary quality of a Lexus: its plush comfort. It’s a contradiction.
Do yourself a favour: save your money and stick with the base version (Standard Group). It’s the only way to avoid the 20-inch wheels and keep the 18-inch rims with thicker sidewall tires. You’ll get all the fuel economy and royal comfort, and you won’t grind your teeth at every pothole. The NX is a champion of smoothness; let it play to its strengths instead of dressing it up as the athlete that it isn’t.
2026 Lexus NX competitors
- ● Audi Q3
- ● Volvo XC40
- ● BMW X1
- ● Acura ADX