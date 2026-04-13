• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport 3.

If you see a Lexus on the road in Canada, there’s a very good chance it’s an NX. It is the brand's bread and butter, manufactured right here in Ontario. Until last year, you had a heartbreaking choice to make: take the hybrid model (350h) for fuel economy, or take the turbo model (350) to get the aggressive F Sport look.

For 2026, Lexus has finally understood that people want to have their cake and eat it too. Enter the NX 350h F Sport 3. It has the heart of a sensible hybrid but the costume of a bad boy.

We spent a week behind the wheel of this new version, with a fully equipped price nearing $75,000 (ouch!), to see if this marriage of reason and passion holds up on the road, or if it's just marketing.

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2026 Lexus NX – What’s new?

The big news for 2026 is the arrival of the F Sport 2 and F Sport 3 trims for the classic hybrid powertrain (350h). Previously, you had to pay top dollar for the plug-in hybrid (450h+) or settle for the gas-only powertrain to get the flashier look.

Our test model was an F Sport 3, meaning it was loaded to the gills: adaptive suspension, triple-beam headlights, panoramic roof and Mark Levinson audio system.

Design of the 2026 Lexus NX – 8.0/10

Our test car was painted in Grecian Water (a superb electric blue) with black F SPORT accents. Honestly? It looks sharp. The 20-inch black wheels fill the arches well, and the front grille, while massive, is better integrated than on older models. It looks compact, muscular and ready to pounce - even if, under the hood, the mechanics are focused on economy.

It’s a bit like wearing track shoes to go grocery shopping: it doesn't make you go faster through the aisles, but you feel more dynamic.

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| Photo: Auto123

Inside

The Circuit Red interior isn’t subtle. It’s red, it’s bright, it’s sporty. We love it! Also, the build quality is irreproachable — not a creak, everything feels solid. The F Sport seats are excellent; they wrap around you well (perhaps a bit too much if you have the build of an offensive lineman).

However, you can tell it’s a compact SUV. If you have tall teenagers, they will find rear legroom wanting compared to a RAV4 or a CR-V. Same goes for the trunk: the floor is high, which limits volume for large boxes.

Technology in the 2026 Lexus NX – 8.0/10

The 14-inch touchscreen is magnificent. The interface is fast and wireless CarPlay works well. The 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system (included in F Sport 3) is a marvel. It’s powerful, clear and precise.

But it’s not all sunshine. Lexus persists with its E-Latch electronic door handles. To get out, you have to push a button on the handle. It’s “cool”, but every new passenger we took in panicked for five seconds trying to pull the handle like a normal human. Why reinvent the wheel (or in this case, the door handle)?

Also, the touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel (which display their function in the head-up display) require an adaptation period. It’s more distracting and frustrating than a simple button. These buttons have functions; we want to access them directly, not wonder if we’re on the right page and if the action will actually happen.

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Powertrain of the 2026 Lexus NX – 7.5/10

Under the hood, we find the proven Toyota/Lexus hybrid system. Except this one is not to confused with the one under the hood of the gas-engine NX 350, which has a turbo. Here, the focus is on efficiency.

The 2.5L, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine (so, no turbo) offers 240 hp with the support of two electric motors and an electronic CVT (eCVT). It features all-wheel drive (AWD-e with an independent rear electric motor).

Driving the 2026 Lexus NX 350h – 7.5/10

That engine sufficient for daily life, but don't let the Sport badging fool you. It’s not a rocket. 0–100 km/h acceleration takes 7.2 seconds (compared to 6.6 seconds for the gas Turbo version). It’s decent, but nothing more.

The real downside? The noise. Floor the accelerator to pass, and the 4-cylinder engine begins to drone angrily. The CVT is part of the reason, and the result lacks refinement for a vehicle at this price. At a steady speed, things are quiet, but the effort is quickly audible.

The F Sport version comes with an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). In Sport S+ mode, it firms up the dampers. It corners surprisingly flat for an SUV. The chassis is sound, and you can have a little fun in the curves.

Lexus delivers the NX with 20-inch run-flat tires. This is the vehicle's other Achilles' heel. These tires are hard. On battered early-spring roads, the ride is harsh. You feel the expansion joints, and potholes resonate through the cabin. Furthermore, the wheels cost a fortune to replace and often wear out faster. If you’re looking for the usual plush Lexus comfort, try a non-F Sport version with 18-inch wheels; the difference will be notable.

Range and fuel consumption

This is the vehicle's raison d'être, and it delivers (mostly). Officially, it’s rated at 6.0L/100 km (Combined). Our reality (winter/early spring): we averaged around 7.2L/100 km.

There’s a gap there between the figures, but even our fuel consumption total is excellent for a 240-hp luxury AWD SUV.

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2026 Lexus NX 350h – Canadian pricing

Hold onto your hats; inflation has taken its toll. Here are the "all-in" prices (including freight, PDI, and fees) based on the Canadian configurator:

• 2026 NX 350h: $60,749.90.

• 2026 NX 350h Luxury: $64,889.90 (+$4,140).

• 2026 NX 350h F SPORT 2: $68,266.90 (+$7,517).

• 2026 NX 350h Ultra-Luxury: $68,856.90 (+$8,107).

• 2026 NX 350h F SPORT 3 (Our model): The price climbs to $74,457.90 (Base $60,749.90 + $13,708.00 in options).

Over $74,000 for a compact hybrid SUV? It’s starting to get expensive per kilometre, even if the resale value is rock solid.

Some of your questions regarding the 2026 Lexus NX

Are run-flat tires really that bad?

Yes and no. On a beautiful new highway, they’re fine. But in the city during spring? They’re harsh and noisy. And the day you split one in a pothole on a Sunday night far from everything... you’ll miss having a spare tire.

Is the F Sport worth the cost on the hybrid?

It’s purely for aesthetics and handling. If you love the look and want a slightly firmer drive, yes. If you just want maximum comfort, go for an Executive or Ultra-Luxury package.

Is the cargo space sufficient?

For a couple or a small family, yes. But compared to a RAV4 (on the same platform), the NX’s trunk is smaller and the loading sill is high. A stroller and groceries will fit, but camping holidays will require organization (or a roof box).

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The final word

The Lexus NX 350h is, fundamentally, an excellent machine. It is reliable, economical and well-built. But here is our friendly advice after a week of testing: forget the F Sport versions on the hybrid.

They add only style and firmness to a vehicle that, by nature, is not sporty. You’re paying a salty premium (over $13,000!) only to end up with hard tires that spoil the primary quality of a Lexus: its plush comfort. It’s a contradiction.

Do yourself a favour: save your money and stick with the base version (Standard Group). It’s the only way to avoid the 20-inch wheels and keep the 18-inch rims with thicker sidewall tires. You’ll get all the fuel economy and royal comfort, and you won’t grind your teeth at every pothole. The NX is a champion of smoothness; let it play to its strengths instead of dressing it up as the athlete that it isn’t.

2026 Lexus NX competitors