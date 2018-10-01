Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2019 Acura ILX: Details and pricing for Canada

Several weeks ago we provided you with the first details on the 2019 Acura ILX. Among the highlights the automaker is introducing for its sedan, we noted:

-    A sportier design, featuring a modified front end
-    New and improved A-Spec variant
-    Jewel-Eye LED headlights and Led taillights
-    Lower diffuser
-    New wheel designs, with exclusive ones for each trim
-    Reshaped sport seats in front
-    Power-adjustable lumbar support for driver’s seat
-    Silver trims and chrome insert on the dashboard
-    Machine-finished push-button start
-    Refreshed dual-screen interface, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
-    Enhanced 7-inch touchscreen

The 2019 ILX also gets some new paint options for buyers, including 5 new exterior colours: Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl and Canyon Bronze Metallic, as well as Apex Blue Pearl (exclusive to the A-Spec). Inside, new possibilities include the Espresso colour scheme in addition to Graystone and Ebony, while the A-Spec get its own Ebony and Red colour options, both with ultrasuede inserts.

2019 Acura ILX A-Spec
Photo: Acura
2019 Acura ILX A-Spec

The A-Spec
The A-Spec version of the ILX, available with Premium and Technology packages, has gotten particular attention for 2019. The A-Spec gets dark chrome trim for the front grille and lower fascia, LED fog lights, dark appearance for the headlights and taillights and a gloss-black decklid spoiler.

Inside, exclusive elements include a graphite-silver dash accent with chrome insert, A-Spec badged steering wheel with contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals. The new sport seats are finished in A-Spec-exclusive Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede centre panels and contrasting stitching.

Official fuel economy ratings for the 2019 Acura ILX are 8.6L/100 km combined (7.0L/100 km highway, 9.9L/100 km city).

The pricing for Canada
ILX - $29,990
ILX w/Premium Package - $32,490
ILX A-Spec w/Premium Package - $33,990
ILX w/ Technology Package - $35,390

You May Also Like

2019 Acura ILX details announced

2019 Acura ILX details announced

Acura has released details of the changes being made to the ILX for 2019, ahead of the model’s market launch in October. The entry-level luxury sedan is gett...

2019 Acura MDX is Now Available in Canada: Here are Pricing and Details

2019 Acura MDX is Now Available in Canada: Here are Prici...

The 2019 Acura MDX is now available at dealerships in Canada. Here are details and pricing for the various versions of the SUV Acura is offering on the Canad...

Acura Unveils 2019 Acura NSX, Releases Details and (U.S.) Pricing

Acura Unveils 2019 Acura NSX, Releases Details and (U.S.)...

Acura is at Pebble Beach for Monterey Car Week and used the occasion to unveil the 2019 Acura NSX. Here are images and details on the sports model, which get...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2020 Acura TLX
2020 Acura TLX Review: Last of the First
Review
Mazda 100th Annersary Edition models
Mazda Canada Announces 100th Anniversary Edit...
Article
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
2021 Volkswagen Arteon Unveiled, Accompanied ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 Goliath 6X6: Ready for the Second Wave
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Bos...
Video
The Story of a Man and his Camaro, Together Since 1969
The Story of a Man and his Ca...
Video
Three New Videos Show the Rivian R1T In Action
Three New Videos Show the Riv...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 