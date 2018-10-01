2019 Acura ILX: Details and pricing for Canada

Several weeks ago we provided you with the first details on the 2019 Acura ILX. Among the highlights the automaker is introducing for its sedan, we noted:

- A sportier design, featuring a modified front end

- New and improved A-Spec variant

- Jewel-Eye LED headlights and Led taillights

- Lower diffuser

- New wheel designs, with exclusive ones for each trim

- Reshaped sport seats in front

- Power-adjustable lumbar support for driver’s seat

- Silver trims and chrome insert on the dashboard

- Machine-finished push-button start

- Refreshed dual-screen interface, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

- Enhanced 7-inch touchscreen

The 2019 ILX also gets some new paint options for buyers, including 5 new exterior colours: Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl and Canyon Bronze Metallic, as well as Apex Blue Pearl (exclusive to the A-Spec). Inside, new possibilities include the Espresso colour scheme in addition to Graystone and Ebony, while the A-Spec get its own Ebony and Red colour options, both with ultrasuede inserts.

Photo: Acura 2019 Acura ILX A-Spec

The A-Spec

The A-Spec version of the ILX, available with Premium and Technology packages, has gotten particular attention for 2019. The A-Spec gets dark chrome trim for the front grille and lower fascia, LED fog lights, dark appearance for the headlights and taillights and a gloss-black decklid spoiler.

Inside, exclusive elements include a graphite-silver dash accent with chrome insert, A-Spec badged steering wheel with contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals. The new sport seats are finished in A-Spec-exclusive Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede centre panels and contrasting stitching.

Official fuel economy ratings for the 2019 Acura ILX are 8.6L/100 km combined (7.0L/100 km highway, 9.9L/100 km city).

The pricing for Canada

ILX - $29,990

ILX w/Premium Package - $32,490

ILX A-Spec w/Premium Package - $33,990

ILX w/ Technology Package - $35,390