Acura is recalling around 81,000 2016-2020 ILX sedans in North America due to a potential issue related to the brake master cylinder. This defect could reduce braking force and increase stopping distances, representing a major risk to road safety.

Though production of the Acura ILX ended after the 2022 model-year, the manufacturer considers it essential to reach the affected owners as this is a critical component.

More than 10,500 vehicles affected in Canada

In the U.S., 70,658 ILX units are affected by the recall; another 10,572 vehicles in Canada are also included. According to the manufacturer, only 0.3 percent of the recalled vehicles are expected to actually exhibit the defect.

Even with that percentage being so small, Acura can’t take any risks when it comes to braking performance. A reduction in stopping power, even a marginal one, inevitably increases the risk of accidents and injury.

The targeted vehicles were assembled between 9 October 2014 and 29 January 2020.

The problem

The heart of the problem lies in the brake fluid reservoir hose. Plasticizer residues from the manufacturing process can migrate into the fluid. Over time, this contamination can cause a secondary seal in the master cylinder to swell and deform.

When this seal no longer properly performs its sealing function, a portion of the brake fluid can bypass it when the pedal is pressed. This leads to a loss of hydraulic pressure and, consequently, a decrease in braking performance.

A case known for nearly 10 years

Honda, Acura’s parent company, has been aware of the problem for nearly a decade. The first complaint dates back to 2015. An official investigation was opened in October 2021, but engineers were unable to reproduce the failure at the time, which delayed the procedure. It was only on 5 December that the cause-and-effect relationship was confirmed, finally leading to the recall campaign.

The solution

The solution consists of replacing the brake master cylinder, a procedure that will be carried out free of charge at Acura dealerships. Affected owners will receive an official notice and are encouraged to have their vehicle checked without delay.