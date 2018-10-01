Hyundai has released details for its redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson (and U.S. pricing, but we’ll wait for the Canadian announcement for details on what consumers here will be paying). And while it’s not getting the major makeover that its fellow Hyundai SUV the Santa Fe is this year, it is benefiting from a number of upgrades.

Keep in mind that these are details for the U.S. version, and may vary slightly from what Canadian buyers are offered. Here are the details, and a photo gallery.

The looks

The 2019 Tucson leads with a new cascading grille and rides on redesigned 17- or 19-inch wheels, plus Hyundai is now offering a new 18-inch wheel option. The design of the headlights is also new, as are the front and rear fascia. The SEL trim and up get a redesigned exhaust finisher.

The interior

Inside, Hyundai’s designers gave the 2019 Tucson new designs for the centre stack, the panel vents, the leather seating and even the rearview mirror. The instrument cluster has also been modified in appearance.

The trims

Hyundai in the U.S. has different trim designations for the Tucson, which means we don’t know yet what impact if any its decision to reduce the number of trims available to American consumers (from 6 to 5) in 2019 will have on the Canadian version. As with the pricing, we’ll have to wait for that information.

The powertrain

As part of its changes to the product catalogue for the 2019 Tucson, Hyundai is getting rid of the 1.6L turbo engine with 7-speed DCT transmission, leaving two engine options available to U.S. buyers. The base model comes with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine wedded to a 6-speed SHIFTRONIC automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is offered as an option with every trim level. The other engine that comes into play higher up the trim scale is a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with the same 6-speed transmission.

Safety and drive assist

The 2019 Tucson now comes equipped with forward collision alert, lane keep assist and an electronic parking brake as standard features. New available options include surround view monitor, intelligent cruise control and stop-start technology, and driver attention warning. Also available for the first time on the Tucson are high beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, a USB outlet in the second row and wireless charging.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration is included and accessible via the 7-inch display.