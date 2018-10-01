Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2019 Toyota Camry: Pricing and details announced for Canada

The Toyota Camry has long been the epitome of a safe bet for consumers. For almost as long it has been derided for offering a dull ride. Things changed fairly drastically with the coming of the new generation of the model in 2018, and for 2019 Toyota has brought further tweaks to some of the trims, added new versions and boosted the equipment offer in others, all with the aim of making the model as irresistible for consumers as possible.
 
In fact, the sales problems affecting the sedan segments notwithstanding, the Camry really has to be considered a point of reference for potential buyers.
 
Furthermore, the product offering is more comprehensive than ever before. Basically there’s a Camry for every taste and need. We now know the full details and pricing for the 2019 edition of the Toyota Camry, so here goes.

L or S
First thing to know is that Toyota categorizes its Camry according to two distinct branches: traditional (L) and sporty (S). All you need so then is look for either of those designations in the trim name to know what you’re dealing with.

So that S models, for example, all feature paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel to help create a more engaging driving experience.

Photo: Toyota

Safety and connectivity
On all trims, meanwhile, Toyota is including the safety functions that make up the Toyota Safety Sense Plus suite of systems. These include the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection function, featuring forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking… lane departure alert with steering assist function… automatic high beams… and dynamic radar cruise control.

The big new time when it comes to connectivity this year is the addition of Apple CarPlay connectivity. That’s great, of course, but Android phone users will have to wait because there’s no Android Auto integration. On this front Toyota continues to lag behind many of its rival manufacturers, but the light is starting to make itself visible at the end of the tunnel: Toyota and Google have reached an agreement that will pave the way for inclusion of Android Auto integration. It would have been nice to have it on this year’s Camry, mind…

The powertrain
Under the hood, the Camry LE, XLE, SE and XSE models come equipped with a standard 2.5L 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle engine, which generates a little over 200 hp. Consumers hungry for more punch can opt for version of the XLE and XSE offering a 3.5L V6 (301 hp).

Both engines work in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Photo: Toyota

Let’s not forget the hybrid version. It will continue to depend on a 2.5L 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle engine, but wedded to a CVT transmission.

To situate yourself fully regarding each of the variants, you can visit the manufacturer’s website. Here though is the full pricing for Canada for the 2019 trims. Take note that the LE version is available in a stripped-down version for car rental companies, or else consumers who want the model but are ready to do without heated and power-adjustable seats and other non-basic items.

The versions and pricing
LE:                                    $27,850 ($26,390 Base Package)
LE GA (Upgrade Package): $30,850
XLE:                                  $33,650
XLE Navigation:                  $36,390
XLE V6:                            $40,990
SE:                                  $28,505
SE GA:                            $31,150
XSE:                                $34,690
XSE V6:                           $39,990
Hybrid LE:                        $31,550
Hybrid XLE:                      $40,790
Hybrid SE:                       $34,250

Photo: Toyota

