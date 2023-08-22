The 2024 Toyota Camry enters the market unchanged for the new year... except for the price, which is up by a modest $800 for the base model in comparison to the outgoing model. Also, the Nightshade editions introduced last year are not back. Here's an overview of the model.

2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE, front Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2024 Toyota Camry

Engine-wise, the 2024 Camry offers a trio of powertrains, starting with a 2.5L inline-4-cylinder with 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel-drive versions offer 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque; 4WD versions deliver 202 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque in the SE model, and 205 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque in the XSE model.

Otherwise, hybrid variants receive a hybrid electric system (non-plug-in), offering 208 hp.

A TRD (front-wheel-drive) version powered by a 3.5L V6 with 301 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque is aimed at those seeking a little more performance.

2024 Toyota Camry TRD, profile Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Camry fuel consumption ratings:

2024 Camry FWD models: 7.4L/100 km combined

2024 Camry SE AWD: 8.2L/100 km combined

2024 Camry XSE AWD: 8.4L/100 km combined

2024 Camry hybrid LE: 4.9L/100 km combined

2024 Camry hybrid XLE, SE, XSE: 5.2L/100 km combined

2024 Camry TRD: 9.4L/100 km combined

Advanced technology in the 2024 Toyota Camry

The Camry’s infotainment systems compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer easy connectivity, while Connected Services by Toyota ensure a safe, connected driving experience. Advanced safety features, such as the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite, add an extra layer of protection.

2024 Toyota Camry XLE V6 Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Camry pricing and details

1. FWD models

2024 Camry SE: from $30,990

Key features: 7-inch multimedia touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch sport alloy wheels, heated seats, keyless entry system.

2024 Camry SE with Upgrade Package: from $33,630

Key features: 9-inch touchscreen multimedia display, Connected Services by Toyota Audio Plus version, 18-inch sport alloy wheels, power sunroof, Smart Key system, blind spot monitor.

2024 Toyota Camry XSE AWD Photo: Toyota

2. AWD models

2024 Camry SE AWD: from $32,790

Key features: all-wheel drive, electric parking brake, 7-inch multimedia screen.

2024 Camry SE AWD with Upgrade Package: from $35,430

Key features: all-wheel drive, electric parking brake, 7-inch multimedia screen, various upgrades.

2024 Camry XSE AWD: from $38,790

Key features: all-wheel drive, 19-inch sport alloy wheels, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof.

2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE, from above Photo: Toyota

3. Hybrid models

2024 Camry Hybrid LE: from $32,690

Key features: 7-inch touchscreen multimedia display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated seats.

2024 Camry Hybrid XLE: from $41,490

Key features: JBL audio system with 9-inch multimedia touchscreen, Toyota Connected Services with premium audio, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, ambient lighting.

2024 Camry Hybrid SE: starting at $35,930

Key features: same equipment as LE version, with sporty touches.

2024 Camry Hybrid XSE: from $39,290

Key features: 19-inch sport alloy wheels, high-end LED headlights and taillights, leather upholstery, ambient lighting

2024 Toyota Camry TRD, three-quarters front Photo: Toyota

4. Performance model

2024 Camry TRD: from $38,300

Key features: high-performance suspension, 19-inch TRD wheels, TRD exhaust, TRD SofTex upholstery, exclusive TRD equipment.

Prices do not include shipping and preparation fees.

The 2024 Toyota Camry is on sale now at Toyota dealers across Canada.