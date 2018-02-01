Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The 2019 Toyota Prius c: details, pricing for Canada

Toyota has released Canadian pricing and details for the 2019 Toyota Prius c, which will come with a wider range of safety systems and be available in a new version, for a total of three distinct trims.

The notable addition for 2019 is the inclusion in the 2019 Prius c of a technology package which incorporates the full suite of Toyota Safety Sense C systems.

Energy consumption
The 2019 Prius c’s Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive features a 1.5L Atkinson Cycle 4-cylinder engine with an exhaust heat recovery system, as well as a high-torque electric motor, storage battery and power management system. This works together with a continuously variable transmission to produce 99 net system horsepower.

In terms of fuel consumption, the Prius c hybrid earns a rating of 4.9L/100 km and 5.1L/100 km in city and combined driving, respectively.

The tech
As for interior technologies, all versions of the 2019 Prius c come equipped with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display for the audio system that includes advanced voice recognition, USB audio input, Bluetooth for personal electronics and steering wheel-mounted controls, cruise control, a 4.2-inch multi-function display, climate control with automatic temperature control and an outside-temperature gauge.

Safety features
As mentioned, the full Toyota Safety Sense C suite of systems is included in all 2019 Prius c models. This incorporates the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams and is designed to further help avoid accident situations.

New for 2019, the TSS C package on the Prius c has been upgraded with the addition of pedestrian detection to the pre-collision system. Other safety technologies include the Toyota Star Safety System, nine airbags, child seat anchors and rear door locks, and a back-up camera. A vehicle approach notice system warns pedestrians and cyclists of its presence.

Photo: Toyota

The versions
The base model Prius c gets as standard equipment the manufacturer’s Upgrade package. This model features a 4-speaker audio system, premium fabric seats and 15-inch styled steel wheels.

The Prius c with Technology and Moonroof package incorporates a number of technologies, including a 6-speaker audio system adding integrated Sirius XM satellite radio, navigation, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth. Also added are Toyota’s Touch Tracer steering wheel-mounted controls and the Toyota smart key system with push button start.

Among the improvements made in the area of style and comfort, of note are the Softex-clad seats and synthetic leather instrument panel, heated front seats, 15-inch alloy wheels, black side rocker and wheel arch moldings, front and rear lower silver-accented body guards and LED fog lamps.

The new Prius c with Technology trim (but without the moonroof) obviously comes with a lower price tag.

The pricing
2019 Toyota Prius c 2019 – 22 260 $
2019 Toyota Prius c with Technology package – 26 170 $
2019 Toyota Prius c with Technology and Moonroof package – 27 090 $

