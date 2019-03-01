Mazda has announced the changes it’s bringing to its little roadster for the next model-year. The 2020 Mazda MX-5 will get no major changes inside or out but will benefit from a series of smaller upgrades and add-ons.

New standard equipment on the 2020 MX-5 includes 17-inch alloy wheels on all trims, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Also now standard are leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake handle. The MX-5’s badging, screen font and key fob design have all been updated.

Among the new options, buyers will be able to choose a new exterior colour, Polymetal Grey, that we first saw last year on the redesigned Mazda3. Inside, that can be matched with a new red colour scheme. Another new option allows consumers to add stainless-steel door sills.

New for 2020, MX-5 GT models can be had with a grey cloth soft top and a red Nappa leather interior. Otherwise a black cloth soft top is standard on all trim levels (the GT also offers an optional brown cloth soft top).

The GT also adds in black with stainless steel door sills, along with heated leather-trimmed seats with grey stitching, Mazda navigation system, automatic climate control, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink and 4.6-inch multi-information colour display for the gauge cluster. Traffic sign recognition and an adaptive front-lighting system are additional safety features at this trim level.

There’s also the 2020 Mazda MX-5 RF GT version in the lineup. It can be had with the Exclusive Package, which includes a contrasting hard top in piano black, and red Nappa leather seats with grey stitching, or the Grand Sport Package, which includes those elements and adds in Brembo front brakes, red painted front and rear calipers and power exterior mirrors in piano black.

The mechanics

The standard engine for the MX-5 in 2020 is the 2.0L Skyactiv engine delivering 181 hp (at 7,000 RPM) and 151 lb-ft of torque (at 4,000 RPM). Buyers are given the option of wedding that unit to a 6-speed Skyactiv-MT manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission, with no difference in the price of the vehicle resulting (though some packages are only available with the manual option).



Here is the pricing grid for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 not including transport and preparation ($1,850), taxes and additional fees:

2020 Mazda MX-5 GS - $33,100

2020 Mazda MX-5 GS-P - $37,100

2020 Mazda MX-5 GS-P (with Sport Package) - $41,500

2020 Mazda MX-5 GT - $40,150

2020 Mazda MX-5 RF GS-P - $40,100

2020 Mazda MX-5 RF GS-P (with Sport Package) - $44,500

2020 Mazda MX-5 RF GT - $43,150

2020 Mazda MX-5 RF GT (with Exclusive Package) - $44,050

2020 Mazda MX-5 RF GT (with Grand Sport Package) - $46,950