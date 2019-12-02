Nissan Introduces an Improved Qashqai for 2020

Nissan Canada has made public details regarding the changes being made to its Nissan Qashqai model for 2020. There are mild price increases across the trim range, but each version gets several new standard features – starting with the base model.

Most obvious of course are the esthetic modifications being made to the model’s looks. Nissan says the changes are designed to give the Qashqai a sportier demeanour, but also to create stronger differentiation with the automaker’s larger Rogue SUV. Most apparent is the new nose given to the model, along with available LED headlights and rear lights. Standard equipment has also been boosted in each trim.

The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of systems is now included standard from the S base model on up, but as a consequence that entry-level version now costs $1,300 more than before. The features included in that suite are part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility initiative and include automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitor and rear transversal alert, as well as automatic high beams.

Available as options are ProPilot Assist, driver alertness monitor, traffic sign recognition and a premium Bose audio system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are included standard with the NissanConnect system, which also includes a 7-inch touchscreen.

For the rest, the Qashqai is still powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 141 hp in conjunction with a continuously variable transmission. An Eco mode allows for driving in more fuel-economical mode. To the delight of many, a 5-speed manual transmission is still available as an option (on the FWD S version).