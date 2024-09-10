Lamborghini Celebrates 50 Years of the Countach

It's often said that time flies, but there's nothing like a reminder of an important anniversary to underline the point. Lamborghini reminds us of this this week with some clever staging that shows the first Countach produced 50 years ago.

The Italian company brought that first car back to the same factory and production line where it was conceived, at the still-active Sant'Agata Bolognese plant in Italy.

The 1974 Lamborghini Countach LP 400, back at its point of origin | Photo: Lamborghini

The 1974 Lamborghini Countach LP 400, with the new Lamborghinni Revuelto | Photo: Lamborghini

Production of the model began in March 1974. The Countach was produced for 16 years, marking a generation. Who, in the 80s, didn't have a poster of this car in their bedroom or garage? The car’s futuristic lines were the stuff of dreams. Even 50 years on, it still looks like a futuristic vehicle.

In all, only some 2,000 units were assembled over a decade and a half.

Production of Lamborghini's Countach, in the 1970s | Photo: Lamborghini

Production of Lamborghini's Countach, in the 1970s | Photo: Lamborghini

Production of Lamborghini's Countach, in the 1970s | Photo: Lamborghini

Production of Lamborghini's Countach, in the 1970s | Photo: Lamborghini

Lamborghini this week also released vintage images of the Countach production line over the years, in which we can see LP 500 and LP 5000 models being assembled. These represent the vast majority of total Countach production. Among their eye candy value, the images show just how far manufacturing processes have evolved in 40-50 years.

Lamborghini even took the time to organize a photo shoot with a Revuelto, its current flagship model. One link between the two cars is that they are powered by 12-cylinder engines.

“We are proud to continue producing our sports cars where the Countach was created,” said Ranieri Niccoli, Lamborghini's Production Director.

The 1974 Lamborghini Countach LP 400, in profile | Photo: Lamborghini

The 1974 Lamborghini Countach LP 400, doors open | Photo: Lamborghini